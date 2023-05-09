SALEM — Salem Central School has hired new principals for its elementary and junior-senior high schools, according to an announcement on the school website. Both will start on July 1.

Cheryl Record will be elementary principal. She will leave her position as assistant principal at Greenwich Elementary School, which she’s held since 2013. Before becoming assistant principal, she taught sixth grade and was dean of students at the school. She has degrees in elementary education and students with special needs, and a certificate of advanced study in educational administration. She will replace interim elementary principal Mark Fish, who had retired as Greenwich Central School superintendent in 2022.

Sean Graney will take over the junior-senior high school. He has been a social studies teacher at Corinth High School since 2017. He served as dean of students at Corinth Middle School and was assistant principal of the high school summer program. He came to Corinth from Vanderheyden School, where he taught social studies. He has a bachelor’s degree in psychology, a master of science degree in education, and a certificate of advanced study in school building leadership.

“The faculty, staff, Board of Education, and myself are excited to welcome Mrs. Record and Mr. Graney to the Salem Community and are looking forward to working with them,” School Superintendent Julie Adams said in a statement.

Pre-K-12 enrollment at the rural school is 572 students, according to the school website. The student body includes students from adjacent Rupert, Vermont, which does not have its own high school.

Salem has has a high turnover in administrators over the past few years. Including interims, Record will be the eighth principal at the elementary school since 2016.

Adams, who was junior-senior high school principal for two and a half years, replaced Superintendent David Glover after he agreed to leave in July 2021. The board offered the junior-senior high job to William Clooney the following May, but he declined. Damian Switzer has served as interim junior-senior principal since then.