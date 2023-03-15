CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge Central School District residents will go to the polls on Tuesday to decide on a proposed $11.76 million capital project.

The project, phase 1 of five capital projects identified by the school’s facilities master plan, would rebuild the school’s auditorium in its current location, renovate an adjacent entrance and lobby, build restrooms nearby, revamp the facilities department office, improve the existing faculty room and abate asbestos throughout the areas being renovated.

The project qualifies for 79.5% state aid. The school will apply $930,000 from its capital reserve and fund the rest in taxes over 15 years. However, payments will not begin until the debt from a previous capital project is retired, so taxes will not go up.

If approved, construction would begin in July of 2024 and end in December of 2025.

Some community members have questioned the need for the project, citing declining enrollment and claiming that the auditorium is seldom used.

“If the auditorium were renovated, there are a number of events that could be held in the space,” said Chris Crucetti, a spokesman for the school district. “The proposed space will have at least 500 seats — meaning the entire elementary school or junior-senior high school student body (and staff) could fit in the space for any sort of assembly, forum or event. The space would be utilized for all of the school concerts and performances. The space could also host events such as prom coronation, graduation and moving up ceremonies.”

Crucetti added that the district would also explore tabletops that could attach to the seats so it could remain a testing location for students. The auditorium could also be utilized for community meetings such as the wastewater forum that was held in that space a couple weeks ago.

“If renovated, it will be one of the largest meeting venues in the Cambridge community. The bleachers in the current auditorium are not usable. We have been advised that they need to be removed, as they are a safety concern,” he said.

An action team at the school is working on expanding the school’s performing arts program. The school recently added a glee club. Drama club students have been rehearsing and performing at Hubbard Hall Center for the Arts and Education for several years.

The restrooms would be available to people at sporting and other outdoors events as well as to those attending an event in the auditorium. The restrooms would have doors to both the interior and exterior of the school and could be locked to control access to the school depending on the event.

At the school board’s March 9 meeting, Superintendent of Schools Douglas Silvernell said that the building aid revenues are used in the school budget to help support academic programming and budget stability. If the project fails, the school loses the aid, taxes will have to increase to replace the lost revenue, staff and programs could be cut, and facility improvements won’t happen.

The state aid is local tax money returning to the district, Silvernell said. If Cambridge doesn’t use it, the money will go to another school district.

Polls will be open from noon to 8 p.m. in the school auditorium. Voters must provide proof of residence with a physical address, such as a utility bill or ID card. For more information, contact the school at 518-677-2653 or capitalproject@cambridgecsd.org.