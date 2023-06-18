GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls teacher who the school district unsuccessfully attempted to fire in 2013 because of alleged inappropriate behavior around female students is still on the district’s payroll a decade later — despite not being assigned to a regular classroom.

Since the 2014-2015 school year, Kennon Engelmann has been assigned as a social studies teacher at Sanford Street School, according to employment records obtained by The Post-Star through a Freedom of Information Law request.

The Sanford Street School was one of Glens Falls’ elementary schools until it closed in 2011.

Since then, the district has leased space to the Washington-Hamilton-Warren-Saratoga-Essex BOCES and used it as temporary office space during construction projects. It is also used as a polling location.

An employee at the Sanford Street School told The Post-Star that BOCES is continuing to use the entire space for its special education programs.

A recent presentation by a consultant said that the building would need significant upgrades if it were to reopen as a district elementary school. This included installing new interior doors and walls, adding new lighting, making the building handicapped accessible and installing a new computer network and wireless system and communications system.

District officials would not comment about duties Engelmann is assigned at the school. Engelmann is not listed on the district’s staff directory on its website nor are there any results when a search of his name is conducted.

Engelmann has earned about $646,000 in salary from the start of the 2013 school year through 2021-2022, according to district payroll records. He has been a teacher for about 25 years and earned $93,073 in 2022, according to SeeThroughNY.

Legal case

The Glens Falls City School District had tried to terminate Engelmann after he was charged in January 2013 with the non-criminal violation of second-degree harassment for alleged inappropriate contact with a student on Dec. 12, 2012. At the time, he was a social studies teacher at the high school. The district had claimed that he smacked a 17-year-old girl’s buttocks with a school paper and said “dance for me” in a classroom.

Engelmann was ultimately acquitted in August 2013 in Glens Falls City Court. The judge cited insufficient evidence. The girl who was allegedly touched refused to take part in the trial, but two students who claimed to have witnessed the incident did testify, according to Post-Star archives.

District officials said at the time that he would still be working for the district but assigned to duties outside the classroom. A FOIL request seeking information about his assignment each year from 2012 through 2023 had nothing listed for 2013-2014.

School officials had sought to terminate Engelmann, claiming there were other incidents of inappropriate behavior. Because he has tenure, the district had to go through a formal arbitration process with the state.

The arbitrator ruled that Engelmann be docked three months’ pay and be returned to the classroom.

The district appealed the decision by filing a lawsuit in state Supreme Court, saying the punishment was too light, unreasonable and that Engelmann had broken trust.

District officials also say Engelmann had been warned about his behavior in a 2009 memo, according to the filing. In November 2012, the district claimed that a 14-year-old girl commented favorably on a photo of Engelmann’s young daughter and he allegedly replied: “I have good baby-making genes. Remember that.”

The following month, he was accused of asking a girl how old she was by using his hands to make the number. When she told him her age, he told her to text him when she was 20 — again using his hands to indicate the number — and licked his lips in a sexually suggestive manner, according to the complaint.

Engelmann has denied the actions.

Case resolution under wraps

The outcome of the district’s appeal is unclear because the court file was sealed in July 2013.

The Post-Star filed a formal request with the clerk’s office for state Supreme Court of Warren County asking that the file be unsealed.

In response, it received a copy of a July 16, 2013 order from Judge Robert Muller that directed Engelmann to appear for a hearing on Aug. 9 to determine why the district should not be entitled to an order “vacating and reversing those portions of the Hearing Officer’s decision which (1) found the Respondent not guilty of the charges of Sexual Harassment and Immoral Conduct as being arbitrary and capricious against the weight of the evidence; (2) imposed a penalty of a fine rather than termination as being shocking and outrageous in its leniency, arbitrary and capricious, not supported by the substantial evidence; and a violation of public policy; (3) required the District to return Respondent to the classroom as exceeding the authority of the Hearing Officer and (4) remitting the matter back to the hearing for imposition to require the termination of Respondent’s employment with the Glens Falls City School District and for such other and further relief as to the Court seems just and proper.”

Muller granted a stay of the hearing officer’s decision to reinstate Engelmann immediately and said “All papers in this matter shall be filed under seal to protect the confidentiality of the parties.”

Muller also ordered that a copy of the order be delivered to Engelmann on or before July 22, 2013, and the district’s counsel by Aug. 6. It also ordered that any reply from the district should be delivered before Aug. 8, 2013.

There are no additional publicly accessible documents in this case.

The Post-Star had filed a Freedom of Information Law request seeking “copies of any documents related to the employment of Kennon Engelmann including employment agreements, contracts, definitions of job responsibilities and settlement agreements.”

District officials replied that they “do not have any employment agreements, contracts, or job responsibilities or settlement agreements for Kennon Engelmann.”

Sealing called ‘unusual’

Kristin O’Neill, assistant director of the New York State Committee on Open Government, said the sealing of a civil case file sounded “unusual” to her.

“You see it more on the criminal side. There are situations where I think cases are sealed on the civil side. It’s much less common,” she said. “I can’t say for sure.”

Settlement agreements between parties often include language in which both parties agree not to discuss the terms of the settlement. However, those agreements are subject to Freedom of Information Law requests.

“Just because the parties agree it shouldn’t be disclosed is not enough to trump FOIL,” she said.

Public records

Public records indicate Engelmann has had financial difficulties, which he wrote in filings were exacerbated the school district woes including a $21,500 financial penalty for the suspension that he had to pay through wage garnishment from his check and legal expenses. He paid off $23,297 in 2021 to resolve a 2017 judgment against him in state Supreme Court of Saratoga County concerning unpaid legal bills.

In December 2017, Engelmann was charged in Malta Town Court with second-degree harassment after he grabbed the hair of a 13-year-old girl and placed his forearm against her neck, causing her breathing to be restrained, according to court documents.

Engelmann ultimately paid a $325 fine in that case.

On July 26, 2021, he filed paperwork at the Saratoga County Clerk’s Office to do business as “Ken’s Taxi.”

District declines comment

Glens Falls City School District spokesperson Skye Heritage said the district had no comment when asked in an email about Engelmann’s work assignment at Sanford Street School, including how many students he is assigned to teach, what grade levels and the exact nature of his duties.

Heritage also did not respond to a follow-up email seeking comment on if the district is using Sanford Street School for any of its own academic programs.

Glens Falls Teachers Association President Brandon Lis also declined comment, referring all questions to the district.

A phone number for Engelmann was not available. He did not return a Facebook message seeking comment. An attempt to reach him through a letter at his home also was not successful.