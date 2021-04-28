Queensbury weighs graduation options

For these events, each person who attends will have to have proof that they have been vaccinated. They must also have received a negative COVID PCR test within 72 hours of the event or a rapid test within 6 hours.

Gannon said the district is still monitoring the guidelines.

“We never know what’s going to happen week to week as things change,” he said.

“Our hope is get all the kids together, but it’s certainly better than eight ceremonies,” he added.

In another sign that things are returning to normal, Gannon said the seniors will be having a dinner on Saturday at the school and students will be dancing in pods of 10. The event will be spread out over two of the school’s gymnasiums with the food in one and the dancing in another.

In addition, the prom will take place at the Fort William Henry Hotel in Lake George. The students will be able to eat in the various rooms and there will be tents set up in the front yard for dancing.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

