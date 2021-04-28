Queensbury weighs graduation options

QUEENSBURY — Queensbury school officials are exploring three different scenarios to hold graduation ceremonies.
Last year, the district held eight separate ceremonies on the football field because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon said at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting that one option is to have two ceremonies at Cool Insuring Arena. That would contain enough space for two guests per student.
“We can have all the kids there safely and two adults and stay 500 or under,” he said.
Under current state guidelines, the arena can only be at 33% capacity, according to Gannon.
“We’re really hoping that they increase capacity before that, but we don't know,” he said.
The second option is to have the event at the football field again, but just two ceremonies this time.
The third option that school officials are still exploring could accommodate all 900 of the students and their guests in the parking lot in front of the William H. Barton Intermediate School, which houses the fourth- and fifth-grade students.
“At this point, we need to do work with Public Health to see if we can pull that ceremony off,” he said.
For these events, each person who attends will have to have proof that they have been vaccinated. They must also have received a negative COVID PCR test within 72 hours of the event or a rapid test within 6 hours.
Gannon said the district is still monitoring the guidelines.
“We never know what’s going to happen week to week as things change,” he said.
“Our hope is get all the kids together, but it’s certainly better than eight ceremonies,” he added.
In another sign that things are returning to normal, Gannon said the seniors will be having a dinner on Saturday at the school and students will be dancing in pods of 10. The event will be spread out over two of the school’s gymnasiums with the food in one and the dancing in another.
In addition, the prom will take place at the Fort William Henry Hotel in Lake George. The students will be able to eat in the various rooms and there will be tents set up in the front yard for dancing.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.