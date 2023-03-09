QUEENSBURY — As part of New York State’s Smart Schools Bond Act, the Queensbury Union Free School District will receive $430,500 for classroom technology upgrades.

The district was among dozens statewide awarded grants in the latest round of funding under the 2014 Smart Schools Bond Act, approved by voters allowing $2 billion bond financing used to improve technology needs in New York schools.

“We’re really thankful that the state recognizes the importance of updating our equipment and keeping our students current with the latest devices to be able to offer exceptional instruction with up-to-date technology,” said Superintendent Kyle Gannon.

Gannon said the money received by the district will be used to purchase 1,000 new Chromebooks for the 2023-24 school year to be used by students and 75 new Chromebooks for staff.

The Smart Schools Review Board was established as the entity charged with bond act distribution. The board includes Robert Menga, the director of the budget; John B. King Jr., the chancellor of the State University of New York; and state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa.

Since 2014, the board has met 19 times to consider investment plans submitted by districts looking to make upgrades to their high-tech security, classroom technology, and/or school connectivity.

Queensbury Union Free School District is joined by 57 other districts throughout the state as well as one special education school that will receive a total of $31.4 million from this round of issuances.

"Inefficient technology was a huge hurdle during the COVID-19 pandemic — perhaps nowhere more evident than in our schools — and our students' educational and social experiences suffered," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a release Tuesday. "This $31.4 million investment will allow students to access the technology to bring them the opportunity to learn at their own pace while providing interactive experiences both inside and outside of the classroom."

New technology purchases supported by the Smart Schools Bond Act include computer servers, interactive whiteboards, tablets, desktop and laptop computers, and high-speed broadband and wireless connectivity. The need for those types of tools became particularly apparent during the pandemic and remain a vital part of the learning landscape, helping students to learn and succeed under multiple learning models including remote learning when necessary.