QUEENSBURY — A group of local students spent spring break in Puerto Rico, but they weren’t lounging on the beaches.

The Adirondack Solar Alliance, 15 students from Queensbury and South Glens Falls, traveled to Adjuntas, Puerto Rico, over April break to help install solar panels on a nursing home to provide affordable and independent energy to the elderly residents.

“We were able to also install panels on two residential homes as well, because we raised extra money,” said Queensbury junior Bryce Jorgensen, whose father helped organize the project, in a news release.

In the summer of 2021, the group of students teamed up with Let’s Share the Sun, a nonprofit organization that has been bringing solar power to Haiti, Honduras and Puerto Rico since 2010.

“They settled in on a nursing home that is just being renovated from an old school, but it’s in a mountainous region where they’re running on diesel generators most of the time and the power is very spotty,” Bryce’s father Dr. Todd Jorgensen said in September.

The nursing home Hogar Cabecitas de Oro hosts 16 elderly residents through the Puerto Rico Department of Family system. It provides 24-hour nursing and therapy services. The facility also operates a community volunteer program and has a refuge open to all in times of emergency and natural disaster, according to the Let’s Share the Sun website. Nursing homes in the mountain-side town experience frequent power outages.

The students raised $40,000 by presenting their plan to local businesses, and used the money to purchase the solar panels, which they helped install with the supervision of professionals on site. The students also paid for their own travel expenses.

The group was supposed to install the panels over three days, but they did the work in only five hours.

“They said it was the fastest it’s ever been done,” Jorgensen said.

The students also received a tour of Adjuntas, visited Casa Pueblo, a community-based organization that focuses on sustainable development of the region, and paid a visit to an orphanage.

Visiting the nursing home had a great impact on Queensbury junior Alex Coombes.

“Being able to be down there and seeing the people in the nursing home was when it really hit what we were actually doing for the community,” he said. “You could see people in need of support systems and see how the reliable energy we were giving them would actually benefit them.”

The solar array and battery backup will cut costs, eliminate outages and power the refuge during extended outages.

“They mentioned at the nursing home that they were paying $1,000 a month for electricity,” Jorgensen said in a news release. “So they are saving a ton of money now that they have solar panels.”