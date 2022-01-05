Queensbury student creates a computer coding club

QUEENSBURY — Eighth grade student Ryan Greenstein took the initiative at his middle school to create a club to cater to his passion for computer coding.

Greenstein approached Queensbury Middle School Principal Mike Brannigan to pitch his idea of a Roblox Coding Club for students in which his peers would learn from each other to create their own worlds in the popular computer game.

His pitch was complete with a plan to jump-start the club, including a Google Classroom site, and a Google sign-up sheet for students who expressed interest.

After Greenstein made his pitch for the club during the morning announcements, 100 students signed up.

The club now has 40 members, split into two groups that meet twice a week.

According to the spokesperson for the district, Greenstein has a passion for coding, especially in the computer game Roblox in which he can create intricate worlds with over 60 lines of code.

He has gotten so advanced in his skill set that he has created codes for fellow gamers that have paid him for his efforts.

He became the go-to guy for other students hoping to learn how to code.

"Greenstein found a way to bring his talent into his school community in a way that is both fun and educational," Queensbury Union Free School District spokesperson Aubree Kammler said.

