QUEENSBURY — Queensbury High School’s Captain’s Club, National Honor Society and Key Club are conducting a drive-thru food drive from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, April 1.

According to a news release from the district on Monday, food donations can be dropped off at the administration building behind Queensbury Elementary School. No one will need to leave their cars in order to donate.

Queensbury school’s Snack Pack program is in "desperate need" of items to help feed Queensbury families who take home bags of food every Friday and over school breaks, the news release said.

“The Snack Pack program is low on food,” said Superintendent Kyle Gannon. “This is an important event for our community in so many ways. Our students and families rely on our Snack Pack program. Please come out and support our kids.”

Every week, 200 Queensbury students take home bags of food containing items to sustain them over the weekend.

“It takes a community to make it happen and keep it running,” said Maria Bosford, Snack Pack co-chairperson, “because the last thing kids should have to be worrying about is what they’re going to eat on the weekends and over breaks.”

The Snack Pack program is completely funded by donations and administered by parent volunteers who pack bags weekly.

“It’s really important for our community to come together on this important issue,” Gannon said. “This helps our students start their day off right and takes care of our students on the weekends when they are in need. We have such a caring community. We would love to see this continue.”

A similar food drive was held during the COVID-19 shutdown. This will be the second drive-thru food drive, which they plan to make an annual event.

“We’re at a point where the finances are very low for this,” Gannon added. “We need food and our shelves are becoming bare. We really need the community to bolster it.”

The food drive will take place rain or shine. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

Items needed include: macaroni and cheese cups (Easy Mac), Chef Boyardee-type canned meals, canned soup, Ramen noodles or instant soups, oatmeal packets in original box, granola bars in original box, cereal bars in original box, full-size boxes of cereal, juice boxes, tuna fish, peanut butter & jelly (no glass jars), fruit snacks and individually wrapped snacks.