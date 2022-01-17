Queensbury schools making nutrition fun

QUEENSBURY — The food services department at the Queensbury Union Free School District has started a program to make learning about nutrition more fun.

The Farm to School program is designed to make learning about nutrition and eating healthy more fun for grades K-3. Students are taught about the five food groups through interactive activities designed to promote a well-balanced diet.

Students in Michele Lafasciano's kindergarten class got a special presentation this month from the district's nutrition intern KellyAnn Anderson as a part of the Farm to School program. Anderson invited the kindergartners to participate in an interactive activity to discover the missing food group and enjoy their favorite foods afterwards, on Jan. 6 at the Queensbury Elementary School.

For the duration of January, the program will focus on introducing students to new foods and using "super-powers of smell' while taste-testing different foods in the cafeteria.

In February, students will discover the versatility of potatoes. The program will also delve into learning about soil, composting, worm farming and starting a garden.

