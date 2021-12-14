Queensbury school project passes

QUEENSBURY — Voters on Tuesday approved the Queensbury Union Free School District's proposed $19.75 million capital project to improve the district’s facilities.

The vote was 609 in favor to 189 votes opposed.

Superintendent Kyle Gannon said this project has been years in the making, with lots of communication back and forth with the architects to identify the most problematic areas of each building.

Every five years, the state Education Department requires schools to complete a building conditions survey to determine what the district needs to do to improve their facilities.

The plan involves making improvements to the Queensbury Elementary School, the William H. Barton Intermediate School, the Queensbury Middle School and installing a new multi-purpose turf field.

Work includes replacing roofs at the three schools — all installed in the 1990s — along with internal upgrades to the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems.

The elementary school would receive a new exterior and multiple upgrades to the pool used by grades K-8.

Gannon said the pool renovations are desperately needed.

"We had another 2-foot tear in the lining today, so that's at the top of the list," Gannon said.

The intermediate school would undergo a playground replacement and upgrade and various maintenance improvements.

The middle school also has plans for new science classrooms.

The biggest addition to the Queensbury school campus would be the multi-purpose synthetic turf athletic field. The new field would allow for longer outdoor use for sports and physical education classes in addition to serving as an outdoor learning space.

Gannon said he is eager to see the students use the proposed field rather than having to wait for the frost to dissipate in the spring.

"Our elementary students are outside for physical education classes most of the year, so it will get a ton of use. We are hopeful for the future," he said.

The project will be 72% funded by state aid, officials said.

"We put a lot of time and effort into this to ensure no increase for the taxpayer. That is caring about the community and the school at the same time," Gannon said.

