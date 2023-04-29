QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Union Free School District budget for 2023-2024 would see an overall increase in spending of $2,651,001, with a $754,556 increase to the tax levy.

The $75,295,899 budget, presented to the board on March 27, “preserves and enhances programs and services currently provided in Queensbury schools and reflects a spending increase of 3.65%,” according to the district newsletter.

The tax levy is set to increase by 2%, which is under the district’s cap of 2.06%. The levy accounts for about 51% of the proposed budget. About 43% of the budget is funded through state aid, which is projected to increase by nearly $4 million for the 2023-24 school year. The remaining 6% of the budget comes from the district’s fund balance and reserves.

“The district will realize a significant increase in state aid in 2023-24 due to the restoration of Foundation Aid,” Assistant Superintendent for Business Scott Whittemore said in the newsletter. “As a result, we will rely less on fund balance and reserves, which is beneficial for the district because use of reserves is a one-time revenue source.”

The district also has several small capital project included in the budget. According to the newsletter, a storage building will be constructed beside the new turf field, the middle school boiler will be replaced and new energy-efficient LED lighting will be installed at the middle school and on the tennis courts.

The instructional piece of the budget also includes an increase to roll out the new universal prekindergarten program, which was announced in January, in the fall. The elementary school is expected to welcome 72 new students into the UPK program.

“We are excited to be able to give 72 children the opportunity to jumpstart their education by attending our new UPK program this fall,” Superintendent Kyle Gannon said in the letter. “This budget continues strong programming in the district that prepares students for their future, while also being fiscally responsible to taxpayers.”

Beecher Baker and Michael Shea will also be on the May 16 ballot running unopposed for re-election to the Board of Education. Both seats are currently open for five-year terms.

Baker is the retired superintendent of schools for Hadley-Luzerne Central School District and currently the interim high school principal at Granville. He is finishing up his first term on the Queenbury school board.

Shea has been a member of the board for 10 years and works as an associate professor and department chair of biochemistry and microbiology at Hudson Valley Community College. He is seeking re-election for a third term.

Voting is May 16 from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. inside the Queensbury Elementary School gymnasium.