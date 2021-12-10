Queensbury school district capital project vote set for Tuesday

QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Union Free School District will hold a vote on Tuesday to approve a $19.75 million capital project to improve the district’s facilities.

The proposal is a part of the capital project that is backed by state funding. Every five years, the state Education Department requires schools to complete a building conditions survey. During the survey, it is determined what the district needs to do to improve their facilities, if anything.

The district, in a news release, said officials worked closely with the board’s finance committee to avoid tax increases for the residents of Queensbury.

The proposed plan would have no impact on the community members’ taxes and would be 72% funded by state aid, officials said.

The plan involves improvements to the Queensbury Elementary School, the William H. Barton Intermediate School, the Queensbury Middle School and a new multi-purpose turf field.

The project includes plans for replacing the roof areas of the three schools, all installed in the 1990s, along with internal upgrades to the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems.

The elementary school would receive a new exterior and multiple upgrades to the pool used by grades K-8.

The intermediate school would undergo a playground replacement and upgrade and various maintenance improvements.

The middle school also has plans for new science classrooms.

The biggest addition to the Queensbury school campus would be the multi-purpose synthetic turf athletic field being proposed. The new field would allow for longer outdoor use for sports and physical education classes in addition to serving as an outdoor learning space.

The vote will be held in the Queensbury Elementary School gym on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

