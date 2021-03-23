Queensbury school budget won't exceed tax cap

QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Board of Education has decided not to exceed the tax cap with its 2021-2022 budget — thanks to an infusion of nearly $4 million in federal stimulus money.
Scott Whittemore, assistant superintendent for business, told the Queensbury Board of Education on Monday that the nearly $70 million preliminary budget would increase spending by 3.4%.
The tax levy would increase to the district’s 2% cap — increasing by about $700,000 to $37 million.
The district had originally sought a budget with a 2.5% tax increase, which would have exceeded the state tax cap and required approval by a supermajority of 60% of voters.
Whittemore said the finances have improved since last fall, when Gov. Andrew Cuomo was talking about cutting school aid by 20% because of the state budget shortfall. Queensbury would have lost $4 million if that came to pass.
“That would have been catastrophic for the school district,” Whittemore said.
Instead of losing $4 million, the district is expected to receive an additional $4 million from the COVID stimulus package. So, Whittemore said the district should lower the proposed tax levy.
Among the cost drivers in the budget were the normal increases in salaries and benefits, according to Whittemore. Health insurance costs went up by $400,000.
He said the district is projecting to receive about $26.3 million in state aid.
The district is budgeting to use about $5.7 million from fund balance. However, Whittemore cautioned that the district should maintain fiscal discipline and avoid overusing its savings. He intends to use some of the federal stimulus money to replenish some of the reserves.
“This $3.9 million is significant, but it’s a one-time stimulus for the school district,” he said. “It’s not a reoccurring revenue stream.”
The district was initially going to lease fewer buses, but because of the improved fiscal picture, Whittemore said Queensbury will stick to its normal vehicle replacement plan and lease four buses. A proposition on the ballot will ask voters to approve the lease at a cost of up to $525,000.
In addition, voters on May 18 will choose candidates for openings on the Board of Education. A five-year seat currently held by Kathleen Holser and a one-year seat that was held by Joseph Scriver is also up for grabs. Scriver resigned from the board last month because of the contentious debate over whether to allow higher-risk winter sports.
President Daniel Mannix announced on Monday that board member Amy Molloy is also leaving the board at the end of June to move south to a “warmer climate.”
Mannix said he appreciated her years of service and the experience and thoughtfulness she brought to discussions.
Molloy is three years into her second five-year term.
Whittemore said the district is working with its legal counsel with regard to whether this opening can be added to the ballot.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.