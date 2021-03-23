Queensbury school budget won't exceed tax cap

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said the district is projecting to receive about $26.3 million in state aid.

The district is budgeting to use about $5.7 million from fund balance. However, Whittemore cautioned that the district should maintain fiscal discipline and avoid overusing its savings. He intends to use some of the federal stimulus money to replenish some of the reserves.

“This $3.9 million is significant, but it’s a one-time stimulus for the school district,” he said. “It’s not a reoccurring revenue stream.”

The district was initially going to lease fewer buses, but because of the improved fiscal picture, Whittemore said Queensbury will stick to its normal vehicle replacement plan and lease four buses. A proposition on the ballot will ask voters to approve the lease at a cost of up to $525,000.

In addition, voters on May 18 will choose candidates for openings on the Board of Education. A five-year seat currently held by Kathleen Holser and a one-year seat that was held by Joseph Scriver is also up for grabs. Scriver resigned from the board last month because of the contentious debate over whether to allow higher-risk winter sports.