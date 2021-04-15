Queensbury school budget includes a 2% tax levy increase

QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Board of Education on Monday adopted a $69.855 million budget with a 2% tax levy increase.

The budget plan increases spending by $2.29 million, or 3.4%, over the current budget.

The tax levy would increase by $729,374 to $36.988 million, which is at the district’s cap.

Property taxes fund about 53% of the budget. State aid funds about 38%.

The district is set to receive about $26.318 million in state aid, which is an increase of $2.9 million from the current year.

Total state education aid increased by $3 billion in the state budget, thanks to federal stimulus funding.

“It has really been good news,” said Scott Whittemore, assistant superintendent for business. “This is one of the better days of school financing in the state of New York.”

Queensbury also has about $915,367 in miscellaneous revenues and is transferring $91,155 from its debt service account.

It is tapping $5.54 million in fund balance if needed. Whittemore said using the fund balance is available for cash flow during the school year. He said he expects that the district will use some of that money to balance the budget.