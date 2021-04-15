Queensbury school budget includes a 2% tax levy increase

QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Board of Education on Monday adopted a $69.855 million budget with a 2% tax levy increase.
The budget plan increases spending by $2.29 million, or 3.4%, over the current budget.
The tax levy would increase by $729,374 to $36.988 million, which is at the district’s cap.
Property taxes fund about 53% of the budget. State aid funds about 38%.
The district is set to receive about $26.318 million in state aid, which is an increase of $2.9 million from the current year.
Total state education aid increased by $3 billion in the state budget, thanks to federal stimulus funding.
“It has really been good news,” said Scott Whittemore, assistant superintendent for business. “This is one of the better days of school financing in the state of New York.”
Queensbury also has about $915,367 in miscellaneous revenues and is transferring $91,155 from its debt service account.
It is tapping $5.54 million in fund balance if needed. Whittemore said using the fund balance is available for cash flow during the school year. He said he expects that the district will use some of that money to balance the budget.
Among the major costs drivers in the budget is the normal increase in salaries and benefits, according to Whittemore. Salaries are increasing by $400,000 and benefits are going up by $700,000.
Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon said he is happy that the budget preserves all programs.
Included in the budget is about $1 million to replace the roof at the middle school and purchase some furniture.
A building conditions survey identified about $6.6 million in roof projects throughout the district.
In addition to the budget, voters on May 18 will also decide whether to approve the purchase of four buses at a cost not to exceed $525,000.
There are two Board of Education seats up for election. One is a five-year seat currently held by Kathleen Holser. The other one is a four-year seat to fill the rest of the term of Joseph Scriver, who resigned from the board in March following the controversy over the district’s decision not to participate in higher-risk winter sports.
