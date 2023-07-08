QUEENSBURY — Queensbury Union Free School District kicked off their Q-munity bus summer learning tour with a scavenger hunt and free books and popsicles at Hovey Pond Park on Friday afternoon.

The district’s big blue bus will be stationed in several Queensbury neighborhoods, including Forest Park, Montcalm Apartments and Jenkinsville Park, throughout July and August to facilitate partnerships between the school and its families by providing engaging educational and family-friendly events.

The repurposed school bus is equipped with state-of-the-art furnishings, white boards with dry erase markers, tablets that merge tactile exploration with innovative technology, and hands-on learning materials for number and math learning. The bus also has Wi-Fi, a TV with an HDMI cable, a Chromebook, a microphone and surround-sound system, Ozobots, Spheros, giant Jenga, arts and crafts and a supply basket.

Queensbury Elementary Principal Jessica Rossetti and Assistant Principal Jennifer O’Leary were joined by STEM teacher Jacqueline Muller at the Hovey Pond Park to “get students excited about technology.”

The pop-up program is meant to encourage all students to practice reading and math facts during the summer months. Elementary students are also invited to participate in the QES Summer Reading and Math BINGOALS Challenge, in which students can use the BINGOALS Summer Chart they received on the last day of school to track their reading and math skills practice.

Muller also spoke about the idea of “failing forward,” which means the students grow and learn from their mistakes in order to problem solve.

“Our goal was to ensure that the community understands that the school district cares about them,” Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon said in a news release. “Our administrative team has worked hard to put together fun-filled and educational opportunities for any Queensbury community member that stops by.”

Jaime Kirker and his dad were among some of the first community members to join the district’s planned activities.

Kirker is going into second grade in the fall and picked out one of the free books available to continue his summer reading competition both for school and the Pizza Hut reading program.

Even though he’d seen the bus at school, he said he was excited to check out “everything” on Friday afternoon.

The second event is 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday at the Homestead Acres neighborhood, off of Luzerne Road. Gannon and the assistant superintendents will bring the bus to the neighborhood for outdoor games, literacy and STEM activities and popsicles.