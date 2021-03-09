Queensbury maps out strategy for more students to return to school

QUEENSBURY — Some Queensbury Middle School students may be watching their class online as they ride the bus home, as the district is looking at creative ways to bring people back into the classrooms.
Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon told the Board of Education on Monday that he is excited to welcome more students back to the buildings.
Starting on Feb. 22, all seniors doing a hybrid of in-person and remote instruction were allowed to come to school full time. That was expanded to juniors on March 1 and 10th grade this past Monday and will be fully phased in next Monday.
“All hybrid learning students have the ability to come back in person,” he said.
About 130 ninth-grade students have elected to be at the district full time starting next Monday — an increase of about 90. Another 65 students have said they want to remain hybrid and 55 want to stay solely online, according to Gannon.
Middle school Principal Michael Brannigan said 30 eighth-grade students are currently attending in-person classes, 130 are hybrid and about 60 are fully remote. The number of in-person students is expected to increase to 120, with 50 staying hybrid and 55 fully remote.
There are 40 seventh-graders that attend classes every day with 140 hybrid and 65 remote. That is going to increase to 145 in-person, 40 hybrid and the number of remote students staying about the same, Brannigan added.
However, there are some logistical hurdles to accommodate more in-person students.
The district’s 66-passenger buses can only have 22 students on it at any one time because of COVID-19 restrictions, according to Gannon. That means there are no available seats on the bus for some middle school students.
As a solution, Gannon said the district is looking to place the seventh- and eighth-grade students on the high school buses.
Since the high school schedule is different, the middle school students would be picked up early and dropped off at the middle school between 7:15 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Gannon said they would receive a breakfast.
Brannigan said this time could be used for additional instruction such as math labs or preparation for Regents and other state assessments.
Because the high school dismisses earlier than the middle school, the students would have to leave the middle school after their fifth period to get on the bus and go home.
“They would log onto their last class to watch on their way home,” Gannon said.
The block schedule has 57-minute periods.
Brannigan said the buses are equipped with Wi-Fi hot spots, which can accommodate up to about 15 devices at one time.
Gannon added that because the middle school has an eight-day rotating schedule, the students would not be missing a portion of the same class every day.
Brannigan said the goal is to maximize the in-person learning.
“It isn’t necessarily ideal, but it does keep students connected,” he said.
Students would not be able to attend physical education this way, according to Gannon.
Gannon said there are discussions about expanding the school day to 3:40 p.m. for those affected students, if they can provide their own transportation.
Gannon said the district is also looking at what rooms it could repurpose into classrooms if even more students want to come back to in-person learning than they can accommodate. The district may have to hire additional teachers or aides.
“We don’t expect all students to come back, but it’s a great problem to have,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.