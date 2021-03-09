Queensbury maps out strategy for more students to return to school

However, there are some logistical hurdles to accommodate more in-person students.

The district’s 66-passenger buses can only have 22 students on it at any one time because of COVID-19 restrictions, according to Gannon. That means there are no available seats on the bus for some middle school students.

As a solution, Gannon said the district is looking to place the seventh- and eighth-grade students on the high school buses.

Since the high school schedule is different, the middle school students would be picked up early and dropped off at the middle school between 7:15 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Gannon said they would receive a breakfast.

Brannigan said this time could be used for additional instruction such as math labs or preparation for Regents and other state assessments.

Because the high school dismisses earlier than the middle school, the students would have to leave the middle school after their fifth period to get on the bus and go home.

“They would log onto their last class to watch on their way home,” Gannon said.

The block schedule has 57-minute periods.