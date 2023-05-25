Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

QUEENSBURY — The William H. Barton Intermediate School in Queensbury has been named a 2023 National School of Character.

This is the second time the school has been honored with the distinction from Character.org, a national advocate and leader for character development in schools and communities, the Queensbury Central School District announced in a news release. The local school is the only New York state school to receive the designation, and one of just 36 schools in the country.

“Each of these schools has put in place a comprehensive approach to help students understand, care about, and consistently practice the character strengths that will help them flourish in school, in relationships, in the workplace, and as citizens,” said Dr. Arthur Schwartz, president of Character.org, in the news release.

Schools that apply for the designation must meet the rigorous standards outlined in Character.org’s 11 Principles Framework for Schools, according to the news release. Each school is assessed by a team of trained evaluators.

WHBI earned the national distinction five years ago, and Principal Gwynne Cosh said the school is thrilled to be rewarded again. The WHBI students take Sparatude seriously, she said in the news release.

“The students know who they are and who they want to be,” Cosh said. “They know it’s OK to be different, not follow the crowd and lead with their hearts.”

The school will be formally recognized at Character.org’s International Forum held Nov. 6 and 7 in Washington, D.C.

"We are excited that WHBI has once again been selected as a National School of Character,” said Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon in the news release. “It is well deserved. The teachers, staff and administrators at the Barton building work hard as a cohesive team to provide the best education for our fourth and fifth grade students.”