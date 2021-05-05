Putnam proposes nearly $2.68 million school budget with 1.76% tax levy increase

PUTNAM — All programs would be preserved in a nearly $2.68 million budget proposed by the Putnam Board of Education, according to the district.

The budget would increase spending by $68,112, or 2.61%, over the current year. The tax levy would increase by 1.76% to $1.992 million, which is at the district’s cap.

Property taxes fund almost three-quarters of the budget, with state aid picking up 19%. Because the district has a large tax base of highly assessed property, it gets less state aid than other school districts.

Putnam is set to receive about $511,000 in state aid. That is about $48,000 more than the current year.

Putnam has 61 students total in the district. About 38 are in kindergarten through sixth grade, according to state enrollment data. The district pays tuition to send the students in grades seven through 12 to the Ticonderoga Central School District.

The district is also tapping about $185,000 from its reserves to balance the budget. This would still leave about $1.446 million remaining in its unrestricted fund balance.

Putnam has accrued a large surplus fund over the years. School districts by law are supposed to keep only 4% of their budget in the fund balance. Putnam’s percentage is 54%.