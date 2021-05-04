Proposition to upgrade fields part of North Warren school budget vote

CHESTER — Voters in the North Warren Central School District will decide whether to spend money to complete a project to upgrade the baseball and softball fields.

The district has a special proposition on the May 18 ballot to spend up to $401,692 to make various improvements including backstop netting, fencing and site work. There would also be new bleachers for the baseball and softball fields and work to make the fields handicapped-accessible.

Superintendent of Schools Michele French said the district’s proposed $14.428 million budget maintains all programs and positions. Total spending would increase by $528,000, or 3.8%, from the current year.

The district is seeking approval to tap $191,692 from the reserve fund. This would be combined with a transfer of $210,000 from fund balance to pay for the project.

The tax levy would increase by 1.12% to $9.355 million, which is well below the district’s 3.04% cap.

Property taxes fund almost two-thirds of the budget for the district. State aid would fund 30%. The district is set to receive about $4.276 million in aid — about $376,000 more than the current year.

The district is using $460,000 in total fund balance and miscellaneous revenues to make up the rest.