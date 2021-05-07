Proposed merger with South Glens Falls is top issue for Fort Edward school board candidates

FORT EDWARD — The race for two seats on the Fort Edward Board of Education features two candidates opposed to a merger with the South Glens Falls school district and one in support.
Deciding on whether to move forward with a vote on the merger and searching for a new superintendent are among the issues that the two people elected to the five-year seats will face.
Amanda Durkee, John Guglielmo and Elaine Trackey-Saltsman are seeking the two five-year seats.
The district is studying whether it should be dissolved and annexed into the South Glens Falls Central School District.
The study consultants will present their draft report on June 14 at 5:15 p.m. at Tanglewood Elementary School.
All three candidates running for the board are on the merger study advisory committee.
Durkee and Guglielmo are opposed to a merger and Trackey-Saltsman is in favor.
Amanda Durkee
Amanda Durkee said she believes that Fort Edward should remain its own district because she is a strong supporter of small public schools.
She works as a school psychologist at Johnsburg Central School.
“I feel that a school district truly is a big portion, a big part of the community,” she said. “You dissolve your district, you’re essentially moving toward the dissolution of your village and your community. It’s a big piece of your identity.”
Durkee said the strongest argument against merging is that in Fort Edward, her child is not just a number.
“I find value in the fact that so many people in that district know my son and my son knows them, whereas some other people would find value in having more of a plethora of electives and sports program to choose from,” she said.
She worried about what would happen to the Fort Edward school building. South Glens Falls and Fort Edward school officials have agreed on a “statement of assurances” that would keep the building open for at least five years after any merger should occur. It is not a guarantee.
Durkee said the district has rebounded, with the help of Business Manager Sharlene Petro-Durgan, from the dire fiscal straits it was in.
“I feel she has worked to rebuild financial integrity for us, which speaks volumes because we were in disarray,” she said.
Fort Edward’s finances took a hit when the school had to take out a bond to pay back the county, which covered the delinquent taxes on the closed dewatering facility.
Durkee said she is glad that the district will be able to restore the athletics and extracurricular activities in the budget, which were cut when the district had to go to a contingency spending after two failed budget votes last year.
Durkee’s husband is a teacher in the district and she has a child in kindergarten. Her sister-in-law, Christina Durkee, is also on the board.
John Guglielmo
John Guglielmo is also opposed to the merger. He said he does not believe it is in the best interest of the community.
“I think, overall, the health of this school and longevity of this school is going to play a humongous part on the health and longevity of the community as a whole,” he said.
Whether Fort Edward has its own school system will affect whether people move in or out of the district, according to Guglielmo.
Guglielmo said a merger would net the combined district almost $50 million in incentive aid over 15 years. However, there are no set rules on how that money should be spent.
“There’s no guarantee that that’s going to happen,” he said.
Also, the statement of assurances that South Glens Falls will not close the Fort Edward school building for the first five years of the merger is not legally binding.
Guglielmo said he believes that school officials need to be more open about what is happening in the district.
“I think the taxpayers deserve that transparency. They deserve to know what’s going on — whether it’s good or bad,” he said.
Guglielmo added that he does not feel he has been as informed as a resident as he has been when he lived in other parts of the country.
Guglielmo lived in Glens Falls for 13 years before moving to Fort Edward. He grew up in Queensbury. He is a U.S. Navy veteran.
He works at B-Lann Equipment, which sells fire suppression equipment for industrial and commercial businesses including restaurants. He has an MBA and has been involved in overseeing very large-scale budgets in the military and outside of the military.
He is married with three children.
Elaine Trackey-Saltsman
Elaine Trackey-Saltsman said she supports the merger with South Glens Falls. Students would have access to more courses, extracurricular activities and sports teams, according to Trackey-Saltsman. She said hears the argument against merging is to keep the students as “big fish in a small pond,” but she believes the district should be preparing them to go out into the world.
“I think it’s small-minded to think that our kids can’t flourish by being part of a different school,” she said. “I think our kids are amazing and they will do great no matter where they are. We just need to give them what they need to succeed.”
In addition, Trackey-Saltsman said there are financial incentives to merge. Taxes will be lower in both districts.
Also, Trackey-Saltsman said Fort Edward teachers will not lose their jobs because the consultants have said that there is enough attrition every year in South Glens Falls to absorb the new staff. In addition, Fort Edward school will stay open as a neighborhood school.
She believes that the board should at least put the merger to a referendum and let voters decide.
While Fort Edward’s finances have improved since last year, Trackey-Saltsman believes the school is still not in a strong position. She does not think the district is sustainable and pointed out that the school’s enrollment is projected to decrease by another 40 students.
Trackey-Saltsman is a retired cardiovascular technician. She worked at Glens Falls Hospital for 39 years and spent the last 10 years as supervisor of the EKG unit. She said she believes her budget and management experience will be a valuable asset to the board.
Trackey-Saltsman, 68, is married and has two adult children who went through the school system. She said she is very passionate about the community and volunteers with the Old Fort House Museum and spearheaded the project to put the banners of veterans along Broadway.
