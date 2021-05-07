Proposed merger with South Glens Falls is top issue for Fort Edward school board candidates

Guglielmo added that he does not feel he has been as informed as a resident as he has been when he lived in other parts of the country.

Guglielmo lived in Glens Falls for 13 years before moving to Fort Edward. He grew up in Queensbury. He is a U.S. Navy veteran.

He works at B-Lann Equipment, which sells fire suppression equipment for industrial and commercial businesses including restaurants. He has an MBA and has been involved in overseeing very large-scale budgets in the military and outside of the military.

He is married with three children.

Elaine Trackey-Saltsman

Elaine Trackey-Saltsman said she supports the merger with South Glens Falls. Students would have access to more courses, extracurricular activities and sports teams, according to Trackey-Saltsman. She said hears the argument against merging is to keep the students as “big fish in a small pond,” but she believes the district should be preparing them to go out into the world.

“I think it’s small-minded to think that our kids can’t flourish by being part of a different school,” she said. “I think our kids are amazing and they will do great no matter where they are. We just need to give them what they need to succeed.”