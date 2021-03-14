Proposed Fort Edward school budget would restore programs

Ward estimated that about 10 percentage points of the 12.78% increase is from the PILOT.

Voters last year twice rejected a budget that exceeded the tax cap and had to adopt a contingency budget that kept the tax levy flat. Because Fort Edward did not go over its cap, the district is allowed to essentially bank the amount it stayed under the cap and use that for next year’s budget.

That accounts for about another 1.5% to 2%, according to Ward. So, that is how the district arrives at the 12.78% cap.

This is essentially the opposite of what happened when the dewatering plant ceased operations. The district lost $76 million of assessed value and residents saw big increase in tax rates, even though the levy did not go up that much.

Programs restored

The additional revenue will allow the district to restore programs it had to cut, including kindergarten and prekindergarten if there is sufficient demand, according to Ward.

“The money is in the budget, but we will only run the program if we get enough signups to do,” he said.

Parents interested in the program should contact the district, Ward said.