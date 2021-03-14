Proposed Fort Edward school budget would restore programs, decrease tax rate

FORT EDWARD — Residents’ taxes would decrease in Fort Edward’s nearly $11 million draft school budget, which would restore prekindergarten and kindergarten, athletics and extracurricular activities, and teaching positions.
Spending would decrease by $187,000, or 1.68%, from the current year’s budget.
The projected tax rate would decrease from $29.28 per $1,000 of assessed value to $27.19 per $1,000.
A homeowner with a house assessed at $100,000 would pay about $209 less in taxes. It would be $313 less for a $150,000 house and $417 less for a $200,000 house.
Even though taxes would go down for residents, the budget would increase the tax levy up to the district’s cap of 12.78%. The high tax cap is caused by a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with Irving Tissue is coming off the books.
Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward explained that the district received the last payment of about $305,000 last fall from Irving Tissue. Now the plant property, which is assessed at $22 million, goes back on the tax rolls.
However, that PILOT plan is factored out of the tax cap calculation and the district is allowed to increase the levy by that amount. Because Irving Tissue property is back on the tax rolls, Ward said that additional revenue will decrease the share of the $3.392 million tax levy that residents have to pay.
Ward estimated that about 10 percentage points of the 12.78% increase is from the PILOT.
Voters last year twice rejected a budget that exceeded the tax cap and had to adopt a contingency budget that kept the tax levy flat. Because Fort Edward did not go over its cap, the district is allowed to essentially bank the amount it stayed under the cap and use that for next year’s budget.
That accounts for about another 1.5% to 2%, according to Ward. So, that is how the district arrives at the 12.78% cap.
This is essentially the opposite of what happened when the dewatering plant ceased operations. The district lost $76 million of assessed value and residents saw big increase in tax rates, even though the levy did not go up that much.
Programs restored
The additional revenue will allow the district to restore programs it had to cut, including kindergarten and prekindergarten if there is sufficient demand, according to Ward.
“The money is in the budget, but we will only run the program if we get enough signups to do,” he said.
Parents interested in the program should contact the district, Ward said.
It will also add back a section of fourth and fifth grades. There was only one section and class sizes were about 30 students, according to Ward. The budget would also restore portions of positions in English, social studies, Earth science, music and health, according to Ward.
In addition, he said the district is restoring some support staff positions to assist some special education students who are being brought back in-house for their services.
The district found some other cost savings.
Ward said the district is saving money on its debt payments because Business Manager Sharlene Petro-Durgan worked to refinance the debt at a lower rate.
Fort Edward is also spending less on health insurance costs after the teacher and support staff unions last year agreed to switch to a less-expensive plan, according to Ward.
“I want to recognize all the employees in the groups that helped us get that done,” he said.
The district is in the midst of a merger study with South Glens Falls.
Ward said Fort Edward residents should support the budget, regardless of whether they like the idea of a merger, which would not take effect until July 1, 2022, if it were to occur. Students will be at Fort Edward in the next school year.
“They deserve to have the appropriate services and programs for them while they’re here. The budget we put together is less than last year and their taxes will go down, and we hope people will come out and support it,” he said.
The district is projecting to receive about $7.78 million in state aid based on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s projections. It is also budgeting $181,000 in miscellaneous revenues.
Fort Edward is not using any fund balance because its reserves have been depleted in recent years.
If the district receives additional money, Ward said school officials would invest it in additional support services to help students who may have had difficult learning on a hybrid or remote schedule.
Another goal is to replenish the district’s reserve funds.
The Board of Education’s Finance Committee will review the matter at its Monday meeting.
Improving fiscal health
Board members are feeling more optimistic about the state of the district’s finances.
At a recent Finance Committee meeting, Petro-Durgan, the district’s business manager, provided a table showing that Fort Edward has the next-to-lowest “tax effort,” which represents how much a school district is asking their residents to pay.
The rate is calculated by taxing the tax levy and dividing by the community’s adjusted gross income. Fort Edward’s rate is 2.5%. Only Saratoga Springs is lower.
Board President Tom Roche said it is good to see that the district is moving in the right direction — after the cuts the board had to make last year.
“It was difficult for everyone in that building. We’re trying to bring some stuff back for the kids and everyone,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.