CAMBRIDGE — District voters will weigh in on a $24.806 million budget with a projected tax increase of 2.5% under the proposed 2023-2024 school budget the school board approved Thursday evening.

The budget maintains all current programs and adds one special education teacher, one social studies teacher and one agriculture teacher to support a new agricultural education program.

School Business Administrator Michele Hogan said the budget is up $882,378, or 3.7%, from this year. Revenue from property taxes would increase from $9.419 million to $9.655, an increase of $235,488, or 2.5%. The tax levy cap is 3.2%.

The budget would take $799,210 from the fund balance, a drop of $880. The school’s fund balance is strong now because of federal pandemic aid, but will fall as the aid ends, Hogan warned.

State aid revenue is an estimate, Hogan said, because the state budget was still in negotiations. What individual taxpayers would pay isn’t firm because that depends on state-set equalization rates that vary from town to town, and those rates won’t be released until July. She noted that equalization rates among the district’s eight towns range from 18% in Schaghticoke to 100% in Easton, Jackson, Salem, and White Creek, which recently did revaluations.

Residents will also vote on whether to spend up to $491,349 for five years to lease three 71-passenger buses and one 21-passenger handicapped-accessible bus. The amount for a proposition to fund the Cambridge Public Library wasn’t presented Thursday.

Board President Shay Price said that a tax levy increase of less than 2.5% would create a financially unstable budget, but it wasn’t necessary to go above 2.5%.

District Clerk Kate Canini said the slate of candidates for school board was down to two, Joseph Hamilton and Edmund Flint, after Kathy Clark withdrew her petition. Hamilton and Flint are running for two open three-year seats on the five-seat board.

The board will hold a budget hearing at 7 p.m., May 2, at the high school library. All district residents should receive a budget newsletter in the mail by May 10. The Cambridge Faculty Association will host a “Meet the Candidates” night from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. May 11, also at the high school library. Voting is from noon to 8 p.m., May 16, at the elementary gym, 24 South Park St. Voters will be required to show a photo ID.

In other business:

The board officially accepted the results of the March 21 referendum on a $11.7 million capital project. The project would have renovated the school auditorium and adjacent areas, but failed by 17 votes, 261-278. About 50 voters participated in an exit survey the day of the vote. According to school spokesman Chris Crucetti, 71% of the respondents had voted yes and 29% no. Seventy percent said they felt informed about the project, which had been described on the school website, through a mailing to district residents and in local newspapers. Those who voted in favor wanted to make proactive updates to the building, believed in supporting the school and understood the project was tax-neutral. Opponents didn’t think the project was necessary and didn’t believe it wouldn’t raise their taxes.

The state attorney general’s office has until May 17 to reply to the school’s appeal of state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa’s order that the school must retire the Indian mascot, School Superintendent Douglas Silvernell reported. One appeal by the school already has been denied. The state Board of Regents on Tuesday banned public schools from using Indigenous names, mascots, and logos, rendering Cambridge’s appeal effectively moot. The school has already largely complied with Rosa’s order. Other districts have until June 30, 2025 to discontinue Native names and images. Silvernell said he was awaiting state guidance on how the ban will be implemented.

Secondary Principal Caroline Goss said the school will offer an agriculture class for seventh grade and Introduction to Agriculture in two sections, for grades 9-10 and 11-12, starting in the fall. Silvernell said he would do the final round of interviews for an agriculture teacher on Friday.