Adirondack Life and Adirondack Land Trust have announced a project that invites kids to photograph an aspect of the natural world within the Adirondack Park and share why it matters to them.

The project, called “My Adirondack,” will collect submissions from kids between the ages of 5 and 17 from now until Aug. 19, according to a news release on Thursday.

Submissions should include name, age, where in the Adirondack Park the photo was taken, and up to a few sentences about why the image matters to the person who took it.

A news release said that the project provides an opportunity for kids and teens, who will inherit the Adirondack Park, to capture, interpret and share their experiences in nature. Adirondack Life may publish the interpretations in a future issue of the magazine, and the hosting partners will also post them on their respective social media channels.

“Whatever captures their attention—a flower, a critter, a view, a texture—we can’t wait to see how young people connect the dots between the natural world and their sense of place in the Adirondacks,” Mike Carr, executive director of Adirondack Land Trust, said in the news release.

Submissions can be sent to aledit@adirondacklife.com and will be accepted now through August 19.

For more information, visit adirondacklife.com and adirondacklandtrust.org.