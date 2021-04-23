Programs, services maintained in $47.9 million Glens Falls school budget

GLENS FALLS — All programs and services would be maintained in the city school district's $47.92 million budget.
Spending would increase by about $1.4 million, or 3%, from the current year. The tax levy would increase by 2.5% to the district’s cap of $22.14 million.
The district was helped by a big increase in state aid, which funds about 46% of the budget. Glens Falls is set to receive $1.17 million more in aid for a total of $21.9 million.
The district also has $2.8 million in other revenues, such as tuition from Abraham Wing School, and also plans to use about $1.5 million from its fund balance and tap miscellaneous revenues.
District spokeswoman Skye Heritage said school officials are planning extra services to help with students’ social and emotional well-being and make up for lost learning.
“Our administrators are carefully reviewing the unique needs of our students, so we can respond with targeted resources to help them fully recover from this roller coaster of a pandemic,” she said in an email.
Superintendent Paul Jenkins told the board at its Monday meeting that the district is planning summer programs to help students make up for lost learning. In one program, high-schoolers can make up credits. School officials are looking at after-school programs and more academic intervention services for the school year.
“Unfortunately, I think right now, every student is at a point where there’s been some type of learning loss or gaps in things over the course of the last year,” he said.
“Hopefully, we can get back to some normalcy and have all of our students back in person,” he added.
Bobby Yusko, assistant superintendent for business, said the budget will allow the district to continue to reconfigure classroom space and buy student school supplies. The district has been able to weather the pandemic without reductions in student programs or staffing.
“We are cautiously optimistic that the New York state budget's promise of a fully funded Foundation Aid formula over the next three fiscal years, in addition to the availability of federal funds as a result of the federal stimulus packages, will allow us to address a number of challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said in an email.
School officials initially had planned to increase the tax levy up to a 3.32% cap. The school board wanted a smaller increase, however, so Yusko decided to use more surplus to pay down debt. Debt payments are one element that factor into the tax cap calculation. By paying more on debt now, the district’s cap amount is lower.
“We are using cash on hand literally to lower our allowable tax levy without leaving money on the table next year,” Yusko told the board.
Board member Jeremy Deason said he felt comfortable with the 2.5% tax levy increase.
“We’re utilizing some extra fund balance that we have and that’s going to pass on those savings to our taxpayers in tough times,” he said.
The district projects having about $7.6 million in fund balance remaining, which is nearly 16% of its budget. By law, school districts are supposed to keep only 4% in reserve.
Jenkins said it is good to have a healthy fund balance. The district wants to take on another capital project, and having adequate reserves would mean not having to raise taxes, he said.
The district in April 2020 held off on a $24 million project to upgrade buildings and improve the athletic field and track because of the pandemic.
Also on May 18, voters will elect two people to the school board. Two five-year seats, now held by Deb Stockdale and Kristin Greenwood, will be available. Petitions are due on April 28.
There are no special ballot propositions.
