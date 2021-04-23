Programs, services maintained in $47.9 million Glens Falls school budget

“Unfortunately, I think right now, every student is at a point where there’s been some type of learning loss or gaps in things over the course of the last year,” he said.

“Hopefully, we can get back to some normalcy and have all of our students back in person,” he added.

Bobby Yusko, assistant superintendent for business, said the budget will allow the district to continue to reconfigure classroom space and buy student school supplies. The district has been able to weather the pandemic without reductions in student programs or staffing.

“We are cautiously optimistic that the New York state budget's promise of a fully funded Foundation Aid formula over the next three fiscal years, in addition to the availability of federal funds as a result of the federal stimulus packages, will allow us to address a number of challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said in an email.

School officials initially had planned to increase the tax levy up to a 3.32% cap. The school board wanted a smaller increase, however, so Yusko decided to use more surplus to pay down debt. Debt payments are one element that factor into the tax cap calculation. By paying more on debt now, the district’s cap amount is lower.