LAKE LUZERNE – The Rockwell Falls Public Library recently announced that it will host its first ever Drag Queen Story Hour on Saturday, but the event has received a mixture of community support and opposition that spilled into a special board meeting Tuesday night.

“Rockwell Falls Public Library is proud to present our first Drag Queen Story Hour with the Capital Regions own Scarlet Sagamore! This gives us the opportunity in sticking with our Vision Statement to be at the programming forefront within SALS (Southern Adirondack Library System), providing opportunities for our patrons to participate in cultural growth,” the library posted on its Facebook page April 8.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the post had garnered 270 comments from people expressing a range of views. The library board held a public meeting Tuesday to accept the resignation Stephanie Lansburg, board president, and appointed Janet Silburn as interim until a new permanent president could be elected in May. Once the meeting’s official business had concluded, the board opened the floor to a public forum for the town residents who had packed the meeting room to speak about the drag event.

One of the speakers said she actually reached out to the drag performer and was impressed with their background

“He is a graduate student and he is very, very educated and has a lot of accomplishments under his belt and he grew up with a mother who was a preschool teacher and he has been reading to children since he was a child himself. That is why he wants to do this. He does it in drag because it’s now just fun for the kids,” she said.

She also added that the books selected for the reading would be about creativity and expression, and as a hand-on element to the event, the children would be making their own crowns

“They’re not real kings, they’re not real queens, but they’re going to be dressing up as such because it’s play,” she said. “It’s just imaginary fun.”

One speaker who referred to himself as a “much-recycled” Presbyterian minister, said that he doesn’t expect society as a whole to follow his “rather traditional moral Christian beliefs,” but found it inappropriate for a publicly funded facility to hold a drag story hour.

“I do try to love, because Jesus loves, the people who are different from me who are on the other side of this issue,” he said. “If somebody wants to take it off site, a private building, a private place, somebody willing to sponsor this, I’m not even going to necessarily hold it against that business, but it should not be, in a divided community on public, taxpayer dime.”

In a phone interview earlier Tuesday, Lake Luzerne Town Supervisor Eugene Merlino chose not to comment on the event, instead explaining that the library functions as a separate entity from the municipality and therefore is not under any authority from the board.

“We don’t fund the library, it’s funded through the school system,” Merlino said. “They think because I’m supervisor I can go over there and slap their hand, or shake their hand, or something. It has nothing to do with us.”

Merlino explained that the library receives funding through the taxes collected by the Hadley-Luzerne Central School District. However, according to the district tax collection office, the library fund is only collected by the school tax collection process. It is not at the district’s discretion whether to fund the libraries or what programs the funding is used for. The $190,000 collected comes from an additional tax, which was voted on by residents through a referendum.

“When the town was funding the library, they didn’t think they were getting enough money so they had enough signatures to put it on the ballot to have the people vote to be taxed through the school system,” Merlino explained.

In the back-and-forth at Tuesday’s meeting, some in the crowd expressed concern that the event would “groom” the children in attendance into unnecessarily questioning their sexuality and gender identity.

“It’s just a whole thing to get them thinking like that and thinking about stuff, and not letting them, like someone said before, their true selves,” one speaker said. “It’s like grooming them for it.”

Another speaker responded by saying the idea of having a story read to a child by a drag performer was no more “grooming” than having someone from the military read to them.

“Liberty and justice for all, guys. How is this liberty and justice for all,” she said. “I am totally behind a military person coming to speak; you wanna say that’s not grooming, ‘Hey let’s go be in the military,’ like, that’s still trying to get people on your side.”

Although there was a clear difference of opinion throughout the room, all agreed that it is important for the library to be a place for children to be exposed to and surrounded by a joy for reading and learning. Several members of the public, on both sides of the issue, thanked the library board and the staff for their hard work and dedication to that goal.

The board thanked all in attendance for expressing their concerns. A formal request to cancel the event was filed at the end of the forum. Library director Courtney Keir said she would review the request with the board and staff, and would come to a decision on whether the event would still take place before Saturday.