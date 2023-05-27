Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge Elementary students were surprised with a well-known guest at a community meeting on leadership last week.

Students were able to listen to stories of Emma White’s experience as a former professional cyclist. White, who now is retired, won the 2019 Criterium National Championship, the 2020 UCI World Championship, and a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Growing up in Duanesburg, she started racing at nine years old with her brother, Curtis, and quickly developed a reputation in the Northeast as a top road and cyclocross racer.

In an article from Angelina Palermo of USA Cycling, White said that after winning her first national championship at the age of 11, she went on to race road and cyclocross with her older and younger brothers.

She raced cyclocross until 2019, when she made the switch to track.

White talked to the students about her career and what it takes to be a leader on such a large stage.