When: 6:30 p.m., on June 23 at the North Warren Central School baseball field.
Number of graduates: 23
Valedictorian: Ruth Brior
Salutatorian: Caelum Edris.
Keynote speaker: Assemblyman Matt Simpson.
Interesting fact: Graduate Nicole Arcila was the recipient of the Teen Excellence Award and the Adirondack Area School Boards Association Distinguished Student Award.
Alex Portal is a staff writer who covers Moreau, South Glens Falls, and northern Saratoga County. He can be reached by calling or texting (838) 722-0945 or emailing aportal@poststar.com.