SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The South Glens Falls High School Drama Club will present their spring musical "Tuck Everlasting" at the end of March.

The musical is one of many high school musicals to be shown throughout the month of March. "Tuck Everlasting" will hit the stage of the high school's auditorium on March 31 and close on April 1.

Students are now in the process of running lines and working on dance numbers in rehearsals, according to music teacher and musical director Betsy Stambach-Fuller.

"We're about three weeks out and we're getting to the point everything is blocked and doing stumble-throughs and that allows students to run the show," she said.

The story of "Tuck Everlasting" is based on the children’s novel of the same title written by Natalie Babbitt. The show features music by Chris Miller, lyrics by Nathan Tysen, and a book by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle.

Students in the musical were able to travel to New York City twice during rehearsals to workshop with original Broadway cast member Heather Parcells and lyricist Nathan Tysen.

This will be the seventh year that SGFHS Drama Club will participate in the High School Musical Theatre Awards, sponsored by Proctors.

"When they brought program to the capital district in 2017 and we were one of first out of 17 schools to participate including Hudson Falls and Queensbury," she said. "We're really lucky to have it because they have connected students across the region with other like-minded students."

In 2022, the drama club received six High School Musical Theatre Award nominations for their production of Roald Dahl’s "Matilda," winning Best Musical (Tier C), Best Actress (Heather Hayes), Best Supporting Actor (Daniel Cormie), and Best Choreography Execution.

52 students are involved in the production including Eva Reece as Winnie Foster, Daniel Cormie as Jesse Tuck, Nathan Burrell as Miles Tuck, Seth Shortte as Hugo, Sophia Belden as Mae Tuck, and Lily Carpenter as the Man in the Yellow Suit.

Stambach-Fuller is assisted by SGFHS teachers Tina Hayes and Avi Stark. Music is under the direction of local musician and actor John Benware with choreography by Elisabeth Hutter.

"Over the years we've had supportive administrators that care for the arts program and what started as just me in 2007 now is three teachers, an alumni, and more involved; it's a true sign of growth," she said.

Queensbury High School

Another high school among the lower Adirondack region gearing up for a spring musical is Queensbury Union Free School District.

Queensbury High School will present “Shrek The Musical” at 7 p.m. March 10 and 11 and at 2 p.m. March 12 at the Queensbury High School auditorium. Tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com for $12.

Streaming tickets are also available for the March 11 show for $25.

Carter Sano is a senior this year and reflected on watching "Shrek" during his childhood in a news release from the district on Feb. 23. Little did Sano know he'd be hitting the stage as the swamp-loving ogre with his sister, Delaney, who plays Gingy.

“When we were little we would just watch 'Shrek' on Netflix over and over again, and so I really do enjoy the show,” Carter said. “When it was one of the contenders to be our show, this was the one that I was really hoping for."

The show is comprised of roughly 30 student actors, with 10 students on stage crew and another 20 students working on set design with the new production team of Sean and Amanda Magee.

Glens Falls High School

Glens Falls High School made the announcement of the April 1 and 2 showings of “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” through a news release to their website on Friday.

"An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming 'ding' of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves a champion! At least the losers get a juice box," the release said.

Tickets are $6 for students and $12 for adults. Saturday's show will be at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday's show will be a matinee starting at 1:30 p.m.

“Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, 'The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee' has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless wit and humor. Featuring a fast-paced, wildly funny and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin and a truly fresh and vibrant score by William Finn, this bee is one unforgettable experience," the release said.

Other schools around the region

• Warrensburg Central Schools will perform the teen edition of "Chicago," on March 31 and April 1 at 7 p.m. The show will be performed under the direction of newcomers Damaris Martinez and Christian Bruce. Ticket information has yet to be announced.

• The North Warren Regional School District will present "Anastasia: A Broadway Musical" on multiple nights through the month of March. Tickets are $7 for students and senior citizens and $12 for adults.

Showings will be on March 17 and 18 at 6 p.m., March 19 at noon, March 24 and 25th at 6 p.m., and March 26 at noon.

• The Corinth High School and Middle School Drama Club will present "Death by Dessert; A Murder Mystery Comedy," a Sr. Citizens Show at the elementary school cafe.

A spaghetti dinner will be served along with bread, salad, coffee or water, and a slice of chocolate cake for dessert. Tickets are $5 and will begin at 4:30 p.m. on March 8. Reservations can be made through Jen Bardin at 518-654-2601.

• Greenwich Central School Jr/Sr High Drama Club students will perform "Annie Jr." March 17 through 19. Friday and Saturday's shows will begin at 7 p.m. and Sunday will be a matinee at 12:30 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for students, $10 for adults, and children 3 and under are free. Concessions will be available for purchase.

• Granville High School's Drama Club will bring their rendition of "The Wizard of Oz" to life this weekend. March 10 and 11 the shows will start at 7 p.m. and Sunday will be a matinee at 2 p.m. Students and senior citizens tickets are $6, adult tickets are $12.

• Whitehall High School will perform the teen edition of "Chicago" on March 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. with a matinee at 2 p.m. on March 25. General admission is $10 and the show's running time is an hour and a half with a 20 minute intermission.