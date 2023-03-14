GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls City School District is getting closer to having a new mascot.

The student cabinet working on the issue is set to meet with Superintendent Krislynn Dengler on Wednesday.

"We'll be meeting later this week to go over the next round of surveys to go out to the community and the student body," said student Kendall Gross at Monday's Board of Education meeting.

At the meeting, students will interpret the data received and will determine the top mascots and icons that should be included in the prioritized ranking survey. The survey will be available to students on March 22 and community members the following day.

A final mascot recommendation will be made from cabinet members at the April 3 Glens Falls Board of Education meeting.

"It's really cool to be the head of such a big project," said student Liam Burgess.

Dengler added that Gross had a well-written article in the school's newspaper. Burgess also said he went the extra mile to meet with Wayne Wright, Glens Falls historian, to seek his input and learn about the history of Glens Falls.

"I got a lot of interesting information from him about the history of Glens Falls and he gave me a couple of his books to read about the history of the area," he said.

In other business

In the superintendent update, Dengler said that the search for a principal at Big Cross is close to being completed. There are a few finalists for the position to lead the school for students in kindergarten through fourth grade. Current Principal Debbie Hall took part in the process. "We conducted a large panel and get a lot of input and Ms. Hall was a part of that," Dengler said. "We have some excellent candidates and moved three finalists forward and the vote was almost unanimous."

The board voted in favor of high school National Honor Society students taking a trip to New York City on June 10. Students will visit the Chelsea Market area, Midtown, the theater district, and Broadway show, "Aladdin." The $165 charter bus trip and show ticket price per student was subsidized by NHS. Dee Winter-Barclay, NHS advisor, will be a chaperone alongside Nicole Matino and Steve Zuelo.

The Glens Falls City School District calendar was approved for the 2023 to 2024 school year. The calendar can be found online at http://go.boarddocs.com/ny/gfsd/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=CPJKDZ5109AF and clicking under Regular Business.

Registration for the School Board Election/Budget Vote on May 16 will be held at the Glens Falls City School District Office at 15 Quade St. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 2 to 4 p.m. The names and addresses of voters who present themselves personally will be added to the registry.