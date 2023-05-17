QUEENSBURY — On Tuesday, over 75 middle school girls got to try things like extracting DNA from strawberries and making paper as they participated in hands-on STEM workshops thanks to the Girls Go STEM day at SUNY Adirondack.

The seventh annual event, which was hosted by SUNY Adirondack Continuing Education and the Adirondack branch of American Association of University Women, or AAUW, invited middle school girls from seven Washington County schools.

AAUW Co-president Connie Bosse said when the event began in 2016, it was for Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, South Glens Falls and Queensbury students, but it quickly expanded so the organization now alternates years with inviting smaller districts or Washington County school districts.

The all-day event began with a speech from Tenee Casaccio, president of JMZ Architects and Planners, in which she informed the girls about women in the past who have made advancements in science, technology, engineering and math and inspiring them to be the next names on that list.

Bosse said the workshops were all led by women in an effort to expose the seventh- and eighth-grade girls to opportunities available to them demonstrated by women they could use as role models.

"They're all hands-on workshops, so they go in and make stuff and do stuff. It's not a lecture. The great part about this is that they do this and they're exposed to it and go back to their schools and express these interests," she said.

Bosse shared that surveys conducted at the schools that have participated in the past show students have gone on to pursue further STEM studies and activities.

Among the 11 workshops were: introduction to nursing, papermaking, weather routing, making an LED helicopter and extracting DNA.