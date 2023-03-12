A proposed merger of the Johnsburg and Minerva school districts is proceeding to the study phase, having passed the first two hurdles of public input.

In January, the Johnsburg Board of Education and Minerva Board of Education held a joint meeting with state education officials to work through the logistics of the merger process and discuss what incentives and aid would be available through the state.

“That first meeting with the state, that was mainly for administration and the Board of Education to ask questions,” Michael Markwica, Johnsburg school district superintendent, said in an interview last week. “The public was invited, but we were the only ones able to ask questions.”

In February, both boards held separate meetings to gather public input on the matter.

“We were asking for the questions ahead of time so that we could go out and find the answers if we didn’t have them,” Markwica said. “There were people at that second meeting who maybe didn’t attend that first meeting, and we were giving the answers that we had learned.”

For the most part, Markwica said community members have taken a more passive stance on the merger, waiting instead for the results of the study before taking any hard positions one way or another.

“What I’ve picked up from the people that were there (in February) is that people want the study done, then they’ll have questions,” he said. “I’m glad that people want to go on information, because I think that’s important.”

Having passed through the first preliminary steps, the two boards approved the commissioning of a special study to be conducted, which would focus on the efficiencies of each district and the cost/benefits of going forward with a merger.

“The study covers everything from student programming, transportation, building facilities, obviously tax implications for both districts, staffing — those are the big ones,” Markwica said.

The boards are now in the process of drafting a request for proposals to send out to companies that could conduct the study.

“The RFP is a document that just goes out to the general New York state, asking for people who would be interested in doing the study and put a bid in,” the superintendent said.

Johnsburg, Minerva schools considering merger study The Johnsburg and Minerva school districts are considering doing a merger study.

Once a company is selected, Markwica said it would take about a year for the study to be completed. At that point, the boards will reconvene to consider its findings and determine if a merger makes sense for both districts.

“If they vote, ’no,’ the process is done,” Markwica said. “If they vote, ‘yes,’ it goes out to the first community vote, which is called a straw poll vote, and basically it has one question on it and it is, ‘Do you want the schools to merge,’ and again, if either community says, ‘no,’ it’s done.”

Markwica explained that as long as the boards and communities of both districts are in agreement that the merger should take place, the question would then move to a statutory, or commissioner’s vote, where details regarding administration of the newly merged, single district would be worked out.

“It again asks the question, ‘Do you want to merge,’ but it also then gets into some particulars about the board of education, like how many members you would like on the board, what is the term limit for a board member, and there may be a couple other questions, board related,” he said.

Once all those details are finalized, the newly formed district would start beginning on July 1 of the following school year.

“A new district is only formed on July first, of a given year,” Markwica said. “And that’s because July first is the beginning of a school year.”

For more information about the proposed merger process, and scheduled board meetings, visit the Johnsburg Central School District website at www.johnsburgcsd.org as well as the Minerva Central School District website at www.minervasd.org.