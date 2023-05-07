QUEENSBURY — Nick McPartland has been named the next principal of Queensbury Middle School.

The Queensbury Board of Education intends to appoint McPartland to the position at its next meeting. He has served as director of athletics, health and physical education at the Saratoga Springs City School District since 2019. Before that, he held the same position in the South Glens Falls Central School District and was also senior class assistant principal.

He also has been a health and physical education teacher and coach in Greenwich and Hudson Falls schools.

McPartland has a bachelor’s degree in physical education as well as a master’s degree in health education from SUNY Cortland. He also received certificates of advanced study in education leadership from SUNY Plattsburgh.

“I’m really excited to be joining the school community at Queensbury,” McPartland said in a news release. “I’m looking forward to collaborating closely with students, staff and community members.”

Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon said McPartland has a “proven track record of excellence.”

“I could not be more thrilled about his dedication and commitment to students, staff and hard work throughout his career. He brings a special quality of enthusiasm and experience to the position. He will be introducing himself to the Queensbury community soon,” Gannon said in a news release.

McPartland will replace interim Principal Tom Martin, who has been temporarily filling the role since March, when Mike Brannigan was named the new director of social and emotional learning.

McPartland, who lives in Greenfield Center with his wife, Kelsey, will start July 1.