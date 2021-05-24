Man asked to leave Granville campus during Tuesday's vote files complaint

GRANVILLE — The husband of the Granville Teachers Association president, who was asked on Tuesday to move off the school campus, because the school superintendent said people were being intimidated as they came in to vote, has asked the state Board of Elections to investigate whether his First Amendment rights were violated.
Joel Davidson sent an email to the board’s enforcement division, describing the events at the polls on Tuesday. Davidson and a school board candidate, Nicole Austin, were at the polling place, asking voters to back Austin and fellow candidates Connor Hoagland and Lisa Jenkins.
They were passing out campaign fliers and were positioned farther from the polling place than 100 feet, as required by law. They were about 250 feet away from the polling site, standing by a tree.
Superintendent Tom McGurl directed the school resource officer to tell the pair they had to move farther away, because the school campus was closed to the public for the COVID-19 pandemic.
A short time later, McGurl directed the school resource officer to tell Davidson and Austin to move off campus entirely, because an election official told him a flyer for Austin, Hoagland and Jenkins had been found inside the polling place. Election workers also said voters told them that they felt intimidated.
Davidson said he does not buy the closed campus argument, because there were mothers with children present, walking on the school’s track. He believes he was within his rights to be at his spot, since it was a publicly accessible area.
He is a retired police officer, however, and as a courtesy to the school resource officer, he said he moved to the sidewalk outside the entrance gate.
After about a half hour, the school resource officer told them they had to be 500 feet from the school. Davidson said they were not going anywhere, because they were on a public right of way and not creating any issues.
A short time later, Davidson said they were surrounded by three Granville police officers, two sheriff’s deputies and a state trooper.
At that point, Davidson said he called the Granville police chief, who agreed to tell the school resource officer to stand down.
“Superintendent McGurl showed up with one of the poll workers that said she had complaints that we were intimidating voters and blocking traffic. I and others there assured her we had not.
“The poll worker then started speaking in a very loud voice and saying that if we want people to vote for our candidates this is not the way to do it and that we were pissing people off by being there. I told her to stop and that this was not an issue that she should be involved with,” he wrote in the email.
Davidson refused to leave. Davidson said he believes McGurl had planned on having him and Austin arrested.
They were expressing their First Amendment rights, he said, and were far enough away that they weren't in violation of the electioneering law.
Davidson said they were not being intimidating.
“Those were all those excuses that they came up after the fact,” he said.
If pamphlets were making their way into the election place, the poll workers said the materials needed to stay in voters' pockets.
It's not intimidation to try to persuade a person to vote a certain way, Davidson said. Intimidation is trying to prevent people from voting, he said.
Davidson said Austin believes the polling place drama may have cost her the election. She lost by only 12 votes.
Hoagland and Jenkins were elected to two of the three seats, along with incumbent Shirley Kunen.
Apology, training sought
Davidson said the state Board of Elections could assign an investigator with subpoena powers.
He said he also plans to file a First Amendment violation claim in federal court. He is asking that the superintendent apologize and that people involved in Election Day activities receive better training about election law.
“You’ve got a superintendent that is directing a law enforcement officer to take action on something with no knowledge of the legal system whatsoever,” he said.
He said he is also sending a letter to the Granville school board to put them on notice.
“McGurl should have stayed out of this. He should have left it alone,” he said.
District responds
When contacted for comment, McGurl sent an email with the following brief statement:
“The Granville Central School District takes every measure to comply with its responsibilities under the education law at its annual budget vote and election. This includes taking action against any individual who disrupts the vote and election, intimidates residents who come on district property to vote, or violates school district policy,” he said.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.