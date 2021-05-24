Man asked to leave Granville campus during Tuesday's vote files complaint

He is a retired police officer, however, and as a courtesy to the school resource officer, he said he moved to the sidewalk outside the entrance gate.

After about a half hour, the school resource officer told them they had to be 500 feet from the school. Davidson said they were not going anywhere, because they were on a public right of way and not creating any issues.

A short time later, Davidson said they were surrounded by three Granville police officers, two sheriff’s deputies and a state trooper.

At that point, Davidson said he called the Granville police chief, who agreed to tell the school resource officer to stand down.

“Superintendent McGurl showed up with one of the poll workers that said she had complaints that we were intimidating voters and blocking traffic. I and others there assured her we had not.

“The poll worker then started speaking in a very loud voice and saying that if we want people to vote for our candidates this is not the way to do it and that we were pissing people off by being there. I told her to stop and that this was not an issue that she should be involved with,” he wrote in the email.

Davidson refused to leave. Davidson said he believes McGurl had planned on having him and Austin arrested.