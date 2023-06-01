Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LAKE LUZERNE — The Rockwell Falls Library board has found themselves under intense scrutiny recently, stemming from a once-proposed, now-canceled drag queen story hour that was supposed to take place in April.

The event drew the ire of many community members — several of whom admitted to never really having paid much attention or even setting foot in the library in the past. And that newfound attention has caused residents to take a much closer look at how the library functions as a publicly funded entity.

Resident Colin Hagadorn, who at an April meeting said he’s never been to the community library until that night, returned to the board’s May meeting and referenced an article in the Hadley-Luzerne Central School District budget newsletter. The publication explained the reasoning behind the library’s trustee elections taking place on the same ballot, despite the library being a completely separate entity.

“In June 2019, voters approved the Hadley Luzerne Public Library’s request to change its charter from a ‘municipal library’ — funded only by the towns of Hadley and Lake Luzerne — to a ‘school district library’ that would expand the tax base to the same geographical area as the Hadley-Luzerne Central School District.”

The vote was 241 votes for and 199 against, according to the newsletter, which went on to explain that school district public libraries operate independently from policies and practices set by the school district, but that they are corporate entities chartered by the state Board of Regents and registered by the state commissioner of education.

“Why wasn’t the $190,000 we’re giving you guys yearly on this (newsletter),” Hagadorn asked the library board at its May meeting.

Sara Dallas, director of the Southern Adirondack Library System, who was acting parliamentarian for the meeting explained to Hagadorn that since the library budget was not up for vote, it was not included in the newsletter. That response was not satisfactory for Hagadorn, however.

“Every time I come here, this is what happens,” he said. “Somebody’s not here, somebody can’t answer it properly. And it don’t do nothing but give you guys a black eye. I’m sorry to say it and I’m not trying to be rude. But that’s the way it comes across.”

Hagadorn, who said he’d also attended a recent school board meeting looking for an explanation but wasn’t satisfied there either, was met with approving head nods and audible sounds of approval.

What the article did not specify, and what was not made clear by the board at the time, is that the tax money paid to the library — although collected using the same geographical boundaries as the Hadley-Luzerne School District — is completely separate from the tax money paid to the school and therefore is not voted on by the taxpayers each year.

This confusion led to some concern among school district officials.

“There were people who thought they were gonna come to the voting booth and punish the library by voting down the school budget,” said Hadley-Luzerne Central School District Clerk Mary Visscher. “We really spent a lot of time trying to get out into the community and trying to talk to people so that they would understand that … voting down our school budget was not gonna change the money that the library was getting, because that was voted on by the taxpayers in 2019.”

Later in the May 18 meeting, new library trustee Josh Jacquard brought up the relationship between the library and the school district, which he said was strained due to the proposed drag story hour.

“The situation at the library, it caused a lot of distrust in this library,” he said. “There is a serious, serious issue that we’re gonna have to tackle.”

Jacquard said that the distrust felt by the community has spread to the school district because of it being a “school district library.” He suggested to the board that holding library board elections independently from school district election could go a long way to help that relationship.

“We can hold our own votes here at the library,” he said. “And the school board has communicated that they would like that to happen.”

The question of whether the library ballot measures should be piggyback on school board ballots has come up prior to the recent agitation. Visscher said she’d discussed moving library elections onto library grounds with the library’s director Courtney Keir last year as well, which was Visscher’s first year as clerk.

“It wasn’t that we didn’t want to do it,” Visscher said. “It was just, I felt like the library could get some exposure from people in the community that don’t generally go to the library, if they had to go there to vote.”

However, the uproar caused by the proposed drag queen story hour so close to Election Day added turbulence to this year’s election. With so many community members outraged at the library and demanding answers, Visscher said it was difficult for some voters to reconcile what was on the ballot, what was not on the ballot, and why.

“Part of my conversation with (the library) was also about that part of this whole thing, how confusing it is for people to see school library stuff on our ballot,” she said. “They just don’t understand often times so that can be very detrimental to us as a district.”

Without any formal action taken, the library board acquiesced and stated that they would plan to hold separate elections in the future.