LAKE GEORGE — In April, 18 Lake George high schoolers participated in a unique learning experience that paired war history with travel to form some unexpected bonds.

The Gary Sinise Foundation’s Soaring Valor program pairs students and veterans together to tour the National WWII Museum in New Orleans, where students learned about the veterans’ experiences and sacrifices in war.

For two days, students from different states enjoyed entertainment, celebration dinners and the opportunity to bond with the heroes of WWII.

“We were very fortunate to be a part of this experience,” said Lake George math teacher Ryan Seymour, “and I know that every student, chaperone and veteran walked away from this with a much different perspective on life and the war. I am very thankful that Lake George was able to participate.”

When Emery Carl signed up for the program, she thought a trip to New Orleans sounded fun. The high school senior didn’t realize she would bond with a World War II veteran, who went off to war when he was just her age.

“It was a great experience. I signed up not knowing a lot about the program, but as I got to know Hank, my veteran, I felt really attached to him and his story,” Carl said.

Carl said they talked a lot about his childhood and time spent fighting in World War II.

“I couldn’t believe the bravery of our veterans and what it meant to be a part of something so courageous,” she said.

Seymour called the trip special and humbling.

“The connection that students were able to make with their veterans,” he said, “will carry on much longer than their two-day trip.”

Actor Gary Sinese became involved in helping veterans in 2006, and started the Gary Sinise foundation in 2011, with the mission to serve and honor America’s defenders, veterans, first responders, Gold Star families and those in need.

In 2015, after visiting the New Orleans institute with his veteran uncle, he started the Soaring Valor program to ensure the legacy of as many veterans as possible. Each veteran is seen as a “living library” and their own personal stories are recorded to be archived for generations to explore.

Two years later, he invited students to participate. To date, 203 students from across the country have accompanied veterans in this experience, and 1,121 veterans have archived their stories, according to garysinisefoundation.org.