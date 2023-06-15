Lake George Elementary School students and staff members, along with the Lake George Volunteer Fire Department, honored celebrated Flag Day on Wednesday with a special ceremony on the holiday that's been in existence since 1777. Students Chloe Brown, Christopher Mondella, Lyla West, Luke Holderman, Ryan Chance, Kaely Crisler, Alex Fregoe, Adriana Amaya, Lena Dutcher, and Treyah Corlew recited flag etiquette before the flag was lowered, folded and flown again by military veterans on the school staff — Mr. Denton, Mr. Kelly, Officer LeBarron and Miss Meyer, the district said in a news release. The school recited the Pledge of Allegiance, and the sixth-grade band played a patriotic melody. The program concluded with a sing-a-long. Thank you to the Lake George Volunteer Fire Department for raising an additional American Flag for all to enjoy.