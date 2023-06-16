- When: Saturday, June 24 at 9 a.m.
- Where: The Lake George Jr.-Sr. High School Gymnasium
- Number of graduates: 65
- Top 10: Samantha Tennyson, Samantha Gorey, Daria Coutts, Sara Kassal, Tiffany Cornelius, Breanna Chillemi, Daniel Nichols.
- Keynote speakers: Honors students Samantha Tennyson, Samantha Gorey, Daria Coutts, Sara Kassal, Tiffany Cornelius and Daniel Nichols will address their class and the audience during the ceremony.
