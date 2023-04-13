LAKE GEORGE — The proposed 2023-2024 budget for the Lake George Central School District, approved by its board of education on April 4, calls for a 2.29% increase in real property taxes.

The district anticipates a $441,040 increase in revenue coming from real property taxes, PILOTs, state aid, the appropriated fund balance and other revenues totaling $24,808,692 to be used to balance the budget. The board anticipates $21,453,000, or 86.5% of the district's revenue, to come from real estate taxes alone, with $2,377,612 in state aid as the only other amount reaching the millions.

The proposed tax levy comes in under the state-imposed cap, which for Lake George stands at 2.3% for the upcoming fiscal year.

The total budget proposal, which goes before voters in May, represents a 1.81% spending increase over the current year. The April 4 vote came after a series of presentations in prior weeks from district officials on the budget's proposals three main components: non-instructional expense, instructional expense and undistributed budget/revenue.

The proposed 2023-2024 non-instructional budget is $242,327 more than the budget adopted for the 2022-2023 school year.

That part of the spending plan, which includes the board of education as well as administrative, central and transportation services, totals $3,751,130, up almost 7% from last year. The money would be divided as follows: 53% for central services, 24% for administrative services, 22% for transportation and the remaining 1% for the BOE.

Central services include operations and maintenance of the school buildings and grounds, which accounts for the $84,826 increase.

The proposed $1,975,116 for central services would be used towards:

Updating the high school auditorium audio system and replacing obsolete door access cameras

Replacing the basketball backboard in the high school gym

Replacing damaged fencing and adding mulch to playground and adventure course at the elementary school

Replacing the external PA system at the elementary school

Replacing the bridge on the cross country trail at the elementary school with a culvert

Annual carpet replacement in both schools

The $886,047 proposed for transportation would cover the 20% increase in fuel costs as well the purchase of one or two new school buses.

The proposed instructional budget for the district, which includes administration and improvement, teaching, instructional media and pupil services, is down from 2022-2023 by $115,780, at $12,348,962.

Of the over $12 million, 72% is intended for teachers, 12% for instructional media, 11% for pupil services and the remaining 5% for administration and improvement.

The overall budget for teachers is decreasing to $8,852,202 but will still be able to "maintain all programs and services, reduce staff cost through attrition, decrease in outside placements for special education and reduce the number of students going to BOCES CTE."

The proposed improvements for the instructional budget include a new math program for grades K-6, server upgrades in both schools, high school library presentation system upgrades, partial funding for new press box and a possible hockey merger.

On May 2, a public hearing on the proposed budget and a Meet the Candidates night is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the Lake George High School Auditorium.

The budget vote and candidate election will be held on May 16 inside the Lake George Elementary School Gymnasium from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.