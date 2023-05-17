LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Central School District wants the community's input on the next nickname for the district after the state said current one must be replaced.

On May 23 at 7 p.m. the district will hold a community forum in the high school auditorium to discuss the history of the Lake George Central School District nicknames, the state Education Department regulation, student advocacy group findings and planned survey of the community as to the required change in nickname per the new regulations.

The school's sports teams are currently known as "Warriors," but the logo and branding of school merchandise has already shifted to an "LG" design.