Johnsburg voters to decide nearly $11.86 million budget, elect two to school board

JOHNSBURG — Programs to help students make up learning lost because of the COVID-19 pandemic are part of Johnsburg Central School’s nearly $11.86 million budget.

The proposed spending plan is an increase of $452,000, or 3.97%, from the current year.

Superintendent of Schools Michael Markwica said that the district is creating a summer school program for kindergarten through sixth grade. School officials are also planning a program for students in grades seven through 12 to make up lost credits.

Another initiative is to improve air ventilation within the classrooms, according to Markwica.

The tax levy would increase by 1.68% to $6.213 million. Property taxes fund 52% of the budget, with state aid making up 31%. Johnsburg is set to receive $3.673 million.

There is also $221,000 in miscellaneous revenue and $1.75 million from fund balance.

The district has about 300 students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

There are no ballot propositions.

Also on May 18, voters will elect two people to the Board of Education. President Rachel DeGroat, board member Sarah Williams and newcomer Andrew Bennett are seeking two three-year seats.