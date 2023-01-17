Johnsburg, Minerva schools considering merger study

Two small northern Warren County school districts are considering doing a merger study.

The process is in the very early stages. The boards of education from Johnsburg and Minerva will hold a joint meeting on Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. at Johnsburg Central School to hear from state education officials about how merger studies work.

Johnsburg Superintendent of Schools Michael Markwica said his board reached out to Minerva because they already have a merged sports team and wanted to see if there was interest in doing a study.

Johnsburg has about 300 students. Markwica said enrollment has stayed relatively stable — maybe losing about 20 students in the last five years. Minerva has about 120 students.

Markwica said he is interested in finding out what a study might show.

“I’m hoping if we do go that way that we would see more program opportunities for students,” he said.

Johnsburg has very few electives at the high school, according to Markwica. The teaching staff is teaching the maximum course load. He would also like to add more academic intervention services and special education programs at the elementary level.

The meeting originally was going to be held in December, but was postponed because of a snowstorm.

The community is welcome to attend, but there will not be a public forum. Markwica said this is an opportunity for board members to ask questions of state officials.

However, Markwica said the Johnsburg Board of Education will hold a community meeting on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. ahead of the board’s regular monthly meeting.

In the coming months, each board would then have to vote to move forward with a study.

Minerva interim Superintendent of Schools Timothy Farrell said Johnsburg school officials reached out in mid-September and asked if the board would be interested in learning more about school reorganization and mergers.

“I facilitated that initial conversation with the board. They agreed, so we have gone to the next step,” he said.

Farrell said the next step after this meeting with the state would be to commission a merger study — if that is the direction the district wants to go. The study would take several months and then the findings would be presented to the board. Then, each board decides if it wants to put the question out to the community for a straw vote.

The most recent merger study done in this area was Fort Edward and South Glens Falls. The Fort Edward Board of Education voted to end the process after completing the study without putting the matter out to the public for an advisory vote.

Farrell said he is also interested in finding out what opportunities exist if the districts join forces.

“We’ve definitely lost some elective offerings over the years — really for two reasons, one for declining enrollment and shrinking program. The other more recent issue has been our struggle finding teachers to fill vacancies,” he said.

Like Markwica, Farrell is hopeful that any merger study would show the potential for expanded course offerings and programs.

Minerva has cut back on the courses it offers in science, technology, engineering and math, according to Farrell. It also does not offer high school electives in English and economics that it had previously.

In addition to declining enrollment, because of its small size, Farrell said Minerva has trouble finding teaching assistants, bus drivers and custodians. Farrell himself retired at the end of the 2018-2019 school year, but returned in October after his successor Kyle McFarland resigned to become principal of Cohoes Middle School.

“I’m one of four retirees in the building. The talent pool, the employee pool, is pretty shallow,” Farrell said.

Farrell said it is important to be sensitive to the fact that Minerva and Johsnburg are small communities and merging could be a way to provide those academic opportunities at an affordable cost.

Farrell said he has not heard much feedback from the public at this point.

“I think people are waiting to learn more. It’s been quieter than I would have anticipated, but I think that’s because people really don’t know. They need more information before they form any good questions,” he said.