WARRENSBURG — The national craft store chain JOANN Fabric is once again helping out the local 4-H Club.

The Queensbury JOANN’s store, managed by Dawn Dinehart, has not only participated in the fundraising for several years, but they have also taken it upon themselves to challenge the staff to be the top donation-earning store in New York, according to a news release.

This effort has been assisted greatly by the ability to have consumers simply round up their total purchase to the next dollar to donate to 4-H.

The Queensbury store has contributed about $500 to $600 annually for many years, the release from Cornell Cooperative Extension in Warrensburg stated. The 2022 donations totaled $3,200, a 500% increase, the third highest in New York, behind Albany and Monroe Counties.

Currently, the Queensbury JOANN's staff have already reached almost $2,000 for the 2023 campaign.

The fundraiser runs until May 1.

Those looking to donate are encouraged to purchase some fabric, home décor or crafting supplies at 756 Upper Glen St. location to make it "No. 1 in New York while empowering the next generation of 4-H’ers to be the best they can be!"

4-H is the largest youth development organization in the United States, empowering over six million young people to “learn by doing.” The program is open to any youth between 5 and 19 years old with opportunities to learn through clubs, after school and school enrichment programs and through the variety of programs offered through the Cooperative Extension offices.