Jenkins to retire from Glens Falls superintendent post at end of school year

GLENS FALLS — Paul Jenkins was offered his first teaching job by the Glens Falls City School District in the late 1980s.

The superintendent sat at the desk Jenkins would end up taking over many years later. He offered Jenkins a part-time teaching job.

He accepted the position, but was offered a full-time job at the Fort Ann Central School District two weeks later.

Although he never taught at Glens Falls, he felt it was fitting that his career began in the same office he will end it.

Jenkins, now the superintendent of schools in Glens Falls, has announced that he will retire at the end of the school year. He made the announcement on Dec. 15 by posting a letter addressed to “GF Nation Families” on the school district’s website.

Jenkins has been with the district in an administrative capacity for 13 years.

He started off as the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. He held that position for two years before being hired as the superintendent of schools in July 2011.

Jenkins had been looking into this decision back in the summer.

He said he knew at the start of the school year that he would be retiring at the end of it. He wanted to wait until the $32 million capital project vote concluded to announce it publicly.

The project included new LED lights for the football field.

“I didn’t want to complicate any of the issues going into the vote,” Jenkins said.

In the letter addressed to families in the district, he said that his goal from the moment he took the job as superintendent was to leave the district in better shape than when he started. He said he believes that they have been able to do that together.

With Jenkins at the helm, the district was able to supply roughly 1,000 Chromebooks to students in grades 7-12. That was a huge accomplishment, he said, especially given the fact that the district didn’t have wireless internet when he was assistant superintendent in 2009.

“That was a major initiative for us. Prior to that we had done a capital project which replaced all of our infrastructure,” he said. “When I became superintendent in 2011, the first capital project we put together had about $5 million worth of wiring and infrastructure so that we could go completely wireless.”

Jenkins was also able to delay the start time for the high school.

When he started, instruction at the high school began at around 7:30 a.m. Now the bell rings at 8:30 a.m.

In the letter addressed to families, he stated that the start time decision has positively impacted attendance, engagement and graduation rates.

“Obviously that was based on a lot of research: best practices for adolescents and getting them more sleep,” Jenkins said.

In 2011, the graduation rate was below 70%. Now it sits at roughly 89%. He said the increase is due to the hard work being put in by the teachers, families, students and the entire administration.

“It’s certainly not something I can take full credit for. It’s a huge effort by everybody,” Jenkins said.

He highlighted the fact that the district has also focused on poverty training and trauma education for staff.

He attributed those efforts to helping hundreds of students achieve education goals.

“Recently we’ve been doing a lot of work with social-emotional learning and wellness,” he said.

The Board of Education has engaged with Mike Ford, a search consultant, who will be executing the search for the new superintendent.

A survey has been posted on the district’s website where members of the community can give their input on what characteristics they believe are important for the new hire. You can find a link to the survey on the district’s website.

The Board of Education’s timeline has a new hire ready to start in the summer. Jenkins said officials hope to have someone ready by July 1.

The timeline is subject to change based on a variety of factors, according to the district’s website.

After 32 years working in education, Jenkins is not sure what he will be doing after he leaves the district offices for the final time.

He said there are interim jobs that retired superintendents can look into or consulting work, but he also may end up doing something completely different.

“I don’t know that I can go from one hundred to zero,” he said. “I do plan to work. I still have a few months to try and see what I’ll be doing.”

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

