Huntley tapped to be Lake George interim school superintendent

LAKE GEORGE — Former Queensbury Superintendent of Schools Doug Huntley is going to serve as interim superintendent for the Lake George Central School District.

The board is expected to formally appoint Huntley at its Tuesday meeting. He will begin on Sept. 15 and serve until a permanent superintendent is named.

He will receive a salary of $650 per day. Because he is a retired school official, Lake George will not have to pay health insurance or contribute to the requirement system.

“As a seasoned superintendent, most recently for the Queensbury Union Free School District from 2008 to 2020, and an education professional working with new and future superintendents, Dr. Huntley brings a wealth of experience to Lake George and will help us move forward with our strategic plan,” said Board of Education President Tricia Connor Biles in a news release.

Huntley said he is excited to join the district.

“Lake George has a strong reputation for academic excellence, and I look forward to helping the district continue to excel and transition to more permanent leadership,” he said in a news release.

Huntley lives in Queensbury with his wife Mary-Jane. They have two grown children.