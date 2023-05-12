HUDSON FALLS — The Hudson Falls Central School District will be able to complete items that were cut from a previous capital project if voters approve entering into an Energy Performance Contract.

The Hudson Falls Board of Education voted to include the $3.1 million proposition on the May 16 vote on the $53.45 million budget. The EPC will not require any local taxpayer funds. Instead, the energy savings from the projects will save the district about $92,000 per year. In addition, state aid will fund 10% of the project.

Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward said that the EPC would allow the district complete work that had to be cut out of the capital project due to cost escalations.

“While we are in the midst of our capital project work is a perfect time to take advantage of the opportunity to make energy upgrades which will show tremendous savings over time,” Ward said in a news release.

Projects include replacing the high school boilers, improving middle school ventilation in larger spaces, upgrading walk-in freezer controls, adding LED lighting and high school lighting controls, building weatherization improvements and pipe and valve insulation.

The improvements are expected to reduce the district’s energy consumption between 28 and 32%, according to an analysis by the John W. Danforth Co.

Bus proposition

In addition, the district is looking to purchase two 65-passenger gasoline buses and two 44-passenger gasoline special needs buses.

“They aren’t replacements. They’re additions to our fleet,” Ward said in an interview.

The budget proposition says the purchase of the vehicles will not exceed $375,000. Ward detailed the district’s schedule of bus maintenance and repair, saying the recommendation for replacement is every 10 years.

“The buses that we’re trading will be maintained inside and the vans, if they’re still in good enough shape and there’s a need for them, we can transfer them to our maintenance department,” he said. “We have a fleet of 30 buses.”

District officials are also asking voters to approve a deposit into the capital reserve fund. Ward said that the funds that would be distributed to the reserve are unappropriated fund balances from the most recent academic year.

“It’s for $150,000 to go to the capital reserve fund and we put in $100,000 last year,” he said.

Ward said the funds going into the reserve would be used on capital projects in the future. The building inspection required by the New York State Education Department is coming up too.

“We need a building inspection survey done this year. We’re certain that there’s going to be work identified that must be done. The $150,000 for this year and the $100,000 from last year will offset any projects in the future,” he said.