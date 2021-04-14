Hudson Falls school board keeps tax levy flat, adds programs

The 2021-2022 spending plan is an increase of $1.635 million, or 3.66%, from the current year’s budget.

However, the tax levy is remaining flat at $12.7 million because of the additional revenue coming into the district with the large state aid increase. The district could have increased its levy by as much as 3.19% to be at its tax cap.

Michael DeCaprio, assistant superintendent for education and accountability, said the priority areas are special education, reading and catching up on learning lost because of the pandemic.

School officials have included several items in the budget to boost achievement. This includes an additional K-8 reading specialist, another classroom teacher at the intermediate school and more summer professional opportunities for teachers.

The district is also revamping the classroom reading program at the middle school, expanding the writing program at the high school and adding credit-bearing summer courses and summer enrichment programs.

Hudson Falls will also implement the Saturday Academy idea for students who need additional help. School officials had considered implementing the program in January, but wanted to flesh out the idea a bit more and find a way to allow more students to participate.

DeCaprio said he anticipates that students will need to catch up on their academic learning. He pointed out that the incoming 10th graders may have never set foot in the high school because they have just done online schooling.

“We’re expecting a bunch of work to be done on the social/emotional side,” he said.

Kevin Polunci, executive director of business, went over the financial components of the budget. The district is set to receive $31.28 million in total state aid — a $2.3 million increase.

Polunci said because Hudson Falls is a relatively poor district, it gets two-thirds of its revenues from state aid.

The tax levy funds about 27%. Because of the additional state money, Polunci said the district is planning to keep the tax levy flat. Fund balance and miscellaneous revenue make up the rest of the budget.

In addition to the budget, voters on May 18 will also decide on whether to spend up to $370,000 to purchase two 65-passenger buses, one 66-passenger bus and a passenger vehicle.

Voters will also choose one school board member for a five-year seat.

Also on Tuesday, the Hudson Falls Board of Education formally appointed Dan Ward, who is currently superintendent of schools for the Fort Edward Union Free School District, as its next superintendent.

Board President Ben Bishop said he is thrilled to welcome Ward as the district’s new leader. Ward matched the qualities of what the community and the board were looking for in a superintendent, Bishop said.

“Dan checked all those boxes,” he said.

Ward said he is excited to begin work in July and to build collaborative partnerships to help students succeed.