HUDSON FALLS — The assistant principal of the Hudson Falls High School is getting ready to transition into a new role this fall.

On Thursday, the Hudson Falls Central School District announced Jessica Hogan will be appointed as the next high school principal at the June 13 Board of Education meeting.

Hogan has 17 years of experience at the Hudson Falls Central School District including the last two years as assistant principal under Principal James Bennefield. He is leaving after 12 years in the position to become superintendent of the Argyle Central School District on July 1.

“We conducted a comprehensive and thorough search process with many strong candidates,” Superintendent Dan Ward said in a news release. “Throughout, Mrs. Hogan stood out with her strong educational background, diverse classroom and administrative experience, commitment to every student’s success, and her overwhelming pride in the Hudson Falls CSD community.”

Hogan is a 2000 graduate of Corinth High School and received her bachelor of science degree in childhood education from The State University of New York College at Cortland and her master of Science in literacy at The College of Saint Rose.

She began her teaching career in Hudson Falls as a reading teacher in the intermediate school, with stints in the primary and middle schools as well. Upon obtaining her Certificate of Educational Leadership, she became the assistant principal of the High School in 2021.

Hogan also has played a role in many major projects including the development of the districtwide “Attend Today, Achieve Tomorrow” campaign. Recently, Hogan launched a digital smart pass system for the high school that will minimize disruptions to the academic schedule.

“It has been a pleasure working alongside Mr. Bennefield and I look forward to building on the foundations he has established for our students and families of the high school,” Hogan said. “In conjunction with faculty, staff, students, parents, and the Board of Education, we will support and expand the unique and meaningful high school experiences to set our students up for success in life. I am a Tiger, wholly invested in the success of this community. I have spent my entire career in education at Hudson Falls, I am a resident of Hudson Falls and a proud parent of a student in Hudson Falls. ”

Hogan currently resides in Hudson Falls with her husband and daughters.