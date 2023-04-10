Warren County announced that more than 2,100 high school students were connected with over 50 employers through three summer job fairs organized this spring by Warren County Department of Workforce Development.

In a news release on Monday, the county said its high school job fair program this year expanded with events open to students in six school districts.

In all, 2,111 students in grades 8 through 12 attended job fairs at Lake George Junior-Senior High School, Queensbury High School and Glens Falls High School between March 20 and April 5.

“I’m very proud of the community collaboration to make these events successful. The generosity from businesses, the logistical assistance from the schools, and the enthusiasm that everyone showed for investing in local students was phenomenal,” Liza Ochsendorf, Warren County Director of Workforce Development, said in the news release.

More than 50 employers attended at least one fair, representing a wide variety of businesses. Many attended all three events to take job applications and offer on-the-spot job interviews.

Building on the success of an annual job fair that started in Lake George in 2021, additional school districts stepped up to offer their facilities for hiring events as well.

In Glens Falls, the job fair held Wednesday was combined with a morning-long “career expo” that featured local businesses, employment experts and school staff members offering seminars on topics such as how to interview for a job, resume-building, work/life considerations, financial management, dressing for success and more.

“It's amazing what we can accomplish when our community partners and schools come together," Kevin Warren, Glens Falls High School principal, said in the press release. "Our students explored career possibilities and walked away with new curiosities. Many students are now thinking about different and expanded career options. We are pleased with the presentations and interactions our students were fortunate enough to have."

Warren commended Ochsendorf's work to get students into the idea of learning being a lifelong activity.

"This is one of the steps in educating our students to become lifelong learners, cooperative workers, quality producers and exceptional citizens. I am grateful for the partnership we have established with Warren County, they really made the vision a reality. Liza Ochsendorf and her team are making a difference," he said.

The Lake George job fair, held March 30, was open to students from Lake George as well as Warrensburg, Hadley-Luzerne and Bolton school districts.

Businesses that attended the hiring events competed for the best displays at each of the three fairs, and students voted on their favorites. Students who obtain jobs as a result of these fairs will be entered into a raffle drawing for prizes, to be held May 31.

As local businesses gear up for the busy summer season, the Department of Workforce Development will be organizing additional job fairs to help employers with their workforce needs.

The agency also promotes job openings for free, and employers can send their employment opportunities to ochsendorfL@warrencountyny.gov or online at thejoblink.org/contact-us/.

Learn more about the services the Department of Workforce Development offers at warrencountyny.gov/employmenttraining, or call the department at its 333 Glen Street, Glens Falls office at 518-743-0925.

The following businesses/organizations donated items for these events:

The Queensbury Hotel, The Candy Space, Six Flags Great Escape, The Lake George Steamboat Company, Stewart’s Shops, The Fort William Henry Hotel & Conference Center, The Bullpen, Talk of the Town, Lake George Wine Outlet, Glens Falls YMCA, Revolution Rail, Adidas Factory Outlet, Adirondack Extreme, Nani’s Restaurant, The City of Glens Falls, SUNY Adirondack Culinary Program, and the SUNY Schenectady Culinary Program.