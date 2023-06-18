When:
- June 23, 7 p.m.
Where:
- Back lawn of the school, gymnasium if it rains.
Number of graduates:
- 34
Valedictorian:
- Dagan J. Schult, was enrolled in WSWHE BOCES Early College Career Academy’s information technology (IT) program, where he successfully and consistently led several group projects, in addition to earning an award for perfect attendance. He will continue his education in IT at SUNY Adirondack. Dagan is the son of Eric Schult and Barbara Wright.
Salutatorian:
- Tarina R. Hunt, was a member of the National Honor Society and served her peers as Key Club president and a student representative. Hunt also volunteered for “Out of the Darkness” suicide prevention walks. She will study biology at SUNY Adirondack. She is the daughter of Melissa Loveland and Ernest Hunt.
Keynote Speakers:
- Shelley Dupuis, middle/high school principal; Bethellen Mannix, elementary principal; Superintendent of Schools Andrew Cook, and students.
Interesting fact: Harford has a tribute to all the moms and dads with graduates bringing roses to their parents after the “Mom and Dad” speech. Soleia Lamoureux, class treasurer, will be making the Mom and Dad speech for the Class of 2023.